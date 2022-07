Delta, United win cases to service Cape Town

Delta and United Airlines have both won their cases to service Cape Town. Both airlines sought to add three weekly flights from the US, but with just four total frequencies available for allocation, the requests could not both be satisfied.

The US Department of Transportation, in turn, came up with a solution; it asked South Africa to authorise more flights, which the South African government agreed to. As a result, both Delta and United will be able to launch flights for the coming Winter season.

Delta applied for (and received) three direct flights per week from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Cape Town International Airport (CPT). United will operate a direct flight three times a week between Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Cape Town.

These routes will benefit government-to-government connections and increase communication and commerce with a region that has strong cultural ties to South Africa.

Washington DC to Cape Town is the most in-demand route between the US and South Africa without nonstop service, with the US becoming South Africa’s dominant tourist market in 2021, overtaking the UK.