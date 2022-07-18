Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaGauteng Tourism AuthorityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
  • Business Development Manager Cape Town
  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Delta, United win cases to service Cape Town

    18 Jul 2022
    Delta and United Airlines have both won their cases to service Cape Town. Both airlines sought to add three weekly flights from the US, but with just four total frequencies available for allocation, the requests could not both be satisfied.
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    The US Department of Transportation, in turn, came up with a solution; it asked South Africa to authorise more flights, which the South African government agreed to. As a result, both Delta and United will be able to launch flights for the coming Winter season.

    United applies to launch first-ever nonstop service between Washington and Cape Town
    United applies to launch first-ever nonstop service between Washington and Cape Town

    19 May 2022

    Delta applied for (and received) three direct flights per week from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Cape Town International Airport (CPT). United will operate a direct flight three times a week between Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Cape Town.

    These routes will benefit government-to-government connections and increase communication and commerce with a region that has strong cultural ties to South Africa.

    Washington DC to Cape Town is the most in-demand route between the US and South Africa without nonstop service, with the US becoming South Africa’s dominant tourist market in 2021, overtaking the UK.

    NextOptions
    Read more: air travel, travel industry, tourism and travel



    Related

    Airbnb, Cape Town Tourism partner to attract remote workers to SA
    Airbnb, Cape Town Tourism partner to attract remote workers to SA14 Jul 2022
    Franschhoek makes Time's Top 50 Greatest Places in the World list
    Franschhoek makes Time's Top 50 Greatest Places in the World list14 Jul 2022
    Acsa launches new mobile airport app
    Acsa launches new mobile airport app12 Jul 2022
    Montague Smith via
    Airlink to introduce daily flights between Jhb and Vic Falls12 Jul 2022
    Meeting travellers' expectations post Covid-19
    Meeting travellers' expectations post Covid-1911 Jul 2022
    Covid changed travel writing. Maybe that's not a bad thing
    Covid changed travel writing. Maybe that's not a bad thing8 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz