Delta, United win cases to service Cape Town

The US Department of Transportation, in turn, came up with a solution; it asked South Africa to authorise more flights, which the South African government agreed to. As a result, both Delta and United will be able to launch flights for the coming Winter season.

Delta applied for (and received) three direct flights per week from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Cape Town International Airport (CPT). United will operate a direct flight three times a week between Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Cape Town.

These routes will benefit government-to-government connections and increase communication and commerce with a region that has strong cultural ties to South Africa.

Washington DC to Cape Town is the most in-demand route between the US and South Africa without nonstop service, with the US becoming South Africa’s dominant tourist market in 2021, overtaking the UK.