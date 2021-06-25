Advice from Skin Renewal: Questions to ask your injector

There once was a time when, if you wanted to turn back the hands of time, you'd have to consider a risky, invasive procedure like a surgical facelift. Now, however, thanks to brilliant innovations in aesthetics, you can rejuvenate and refresh using injectable treatments like botulinum toxin (often referred to by the brand name Botox®) and dermal filler. Thing is, while both of these treatments have been safely used for decades, your results will always depend on the skill of your injector. These are just a few of the questions you should be asking anyone before they come anywhere near your face with a needle.
What are your qualifications?
It's imperative that you only ever seek a licensed professional to perform any type of injectable procedure. Further to that, you want someone with years of experience who sees many patients a day, such as the highly skilled doctors you’ll find at Skin Renewal. Injectable aesthetic treatments aren’t just about pointing and shooting by the numbers. You want someone who understands the anatomy of the face and how treating one area will have a knock-on effect on what’s around it. This is why, at Skin Renewal, all our doctors are trained in the MD Codes method
, one that takes every patient’s entire face into account.
What are you going to use and where?
Skin Renewal's luxurious aesthetic clinics are known for excellent results, due in part to the company's ability to implement the latest innovations within its industry...
Dr Lilliana Gilla Lulli, Renewal Institute 7 Aug 2019
Many people confuse Botox and fillers. For example, they’ll say: “I really want to get some Botox to plump up my lips”, not realising that that’s not what Botox® does. To put it simply, Botox® is used to relax muscles in a way that can soften the look of wrinkles. For this reason, it’s usually used in the upper part of the face to diminish forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet around the eyes. Filler, however, does exactly that. It can be used to fill static wrinkles (the kind that isn’t caused by repeated expressions) that tend to occur in the lower part of your face. It’s also your go-to if you’re wanting to restore volume or sculpt, so it’s used to plump up lips and enhance cheekbones.
What can I expect from my results?
As an aesthetic doctor, I can confirm that the majority of my patients don't necessarily want to look younger. Instead, they want to celebrate every life stage with confidence. Fortunately, the desire for more natural-looking beauty is perfectly in line with Skin Renewal's 'you but better' ethos...
Dr Lestonn Lawn, Renewal Institute 5 Jun 2020
There are lots of things that Botox® and filler can do but there are also things it can’t. It’s very important to ask your injector to explain the results that you can expect as well as how long they’re going to last. In the case of Botox®, the effects aren’t immediately visible and can take up to 10 days to fully actualise before lasting for around three to four months. So, making a Botox® appointment the day before a big event and expecting it to last a year isn’t realistic. The results of dermal fillers, however, are instant. However, some types of filler will last longer than others, depending on the type as well as the placement, so again it’s important to discuss this with your injector. What aftercare is needed after my procedure?
Once you’ve had an injectable treatment, nothing is stopping you from going back to your daily routine but there are a few do’s and don’ts. For several hours afterwards, be prepared to avoid exercising, lying down and touching or rubbing your face. If you’ve had Botox®, you don’t want to spread the toxin around. The same goes for dermal filler. Going home to nap face downwards after you’ve just enhanced your lips might mean waking up with a look you’re not going to love. But never fear, if you’re visiting a highly-skilled injector such as those you’ll find at Skin Renewal, you’re never going to leave an appointment feeling unprepared in regards to any kind of post-procedure care.
To find out more about how injectable treatments can help you look and feel your best, visit Skin Renewal at www.skinrenewal.co.za
.Dr Lilliana Gilla Lulli obtained a BSc in human physiology and psychology from the University of Johannesburg, and an MBChB from the University of Pretoria. She has a passion for anti-ageing from the inside out and enjoys sharing knowledge and innovations with her patients. She is currently consulting from Skin Renewal’s Bedfordview, Morningside, Fourways and Illovo branches.