Skin Renewal's Stellenbosch branch has relocated to beautiful new premises in Die Boord

27 Oct 2020
By: Dr Maureen Allem, Issued by: Renewal Institute
Skin Renewal's Stellenbosch branch has relocated to a fabulous new premises - Die Boord in Saffraan Street - just across the road from its old location.

“I’m very excited about our new location,” says Anneke Prinsloo, Skin Renewal’s Stellenbosch branch manager. “We can now offer our patients a world-class facility with ample space, lots of natural light and beautiful views of the surrounding mountain ranges.”

“I love that we will be a stand-alone offering affording our clients a discrete visit with easy access. It’s the same team, the best in leading technology and medical expertise in a revamped and refreshed location,” says Prinsloo.

New and improved

The new branch is very easy to access with lots of safe parking. Aside from all that lovely natural lighting and stunning mountain views, patients can also enjoy a beautifully decorated space with a relaxing, spa-type ambience.


Anyone concerned about Covid safety will be glad to know the new premises, like all Skin Renewal’s branches, adheres to stringent Covid hygiene practices. These include taking your temperature at the door and requesting that you use the hand sanitiser and disposable shoe covers provided at the door. You’ll also be required to wear a mask and, should you arrive without one, will be given one of our own comfortable cloth face coverings.

We look forward to welcoming you

If you’re a regular visitor to our Stellenbosch branch we’re very sure you’ll be just as delighted by our gorgeous new space as we are. However, if you’ve yet to experience the professionalism, warmth and incredible results offered by our team of highly-skilled doctors and therapists, please do pay us a visit. We’re here to help you look and feel like the very best version of you, nobody else.


For more information on Skin Renewal in general, visit www.skinrenewal.co.za. To make an appointment with our Stellenbosch branch, get in touch via (021) 887 6617. We’re open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

About the author

Dr Maureen Allem is the founder and Medical Director of The Renewal Institute. She is a general practitioner with a special interest in aesthetic procedures as well as integrative and anti-ageing medicine. She frequently attends global anti-ageing congresses and laser forums to keep abreast of innovations. She is one of the founding committee members of the Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Medicine Society in South Africa (AAMSSA).

Renewal Institute
Renewal Institute Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
