Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioDUKEAdFocus AwardsHOT 102.7FMStudent VillageBluegrass DigitalWunderman ThompsonKLAPrimedia BroadcastingWetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!ProvantageGagasi FMMediamarkDMASAMembrana MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Promotions & Activations News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    LG’s updated brand embraces the spirit of Ubuntu, launches at Nedbank Golf Challenge

    23 Nov 2023
    23 Nov 2023
    LG Electronics introduced its Life’s Good global brand philosophy update at the recent Nedbank Golf Challenge.
    Source: LG Newsroom LG Electronics introduced its Life’s Good global brand philosophy, update at the recent Nedbank Golf Challenge
    Source: LG Newsroom LG Newsroom LG Electronics introduced its Life’s Good global brand philosophy, update at the recent Nedbank Golf Challenge

    The campaign, which was recently introduced on a global scale, has a refreshed visual look.

    The primary aim of this initiative is to inspire and embolden individuals to maintain an optimistic outlook, even amidst growing uncertainty and instability.

    By uplifting customers and radiating a positive influence, the campaign aspires to foster a strong sense of mutual support and create a lasting atmosphere of positivity in people’s lives.

    “Our updated brand and visual identity reinforces our philosophy of championing optimism by embracing a dynamic and youthful approach,” explains Jinkook Kang, subsidiary president of LG Electronics South Africa.

    “By introducing our Life’s Good global updated brand philosophy at that time, LG hoped to promote the importance of embracing a positive mindset and fostering a sense of unity and support among people,” says Kang.

    Life can still be good

    In the wake of the global pandemic and the changes being experienced globally, LG is committed to spreading a message of hope and mutual support.

    “We want to remind South Africans that even in the face of uncertainty and adversity, life can still be good," says Kang.

    South Africa is a country known for its diverse and vibrant culture, with a tapestry woven from various ethnicities, languages, traditions, and histories.

    LG recognises the significance of this cultural heritage and aims to incorporate it into the way it conducts business.

    “The challenges that reverberate across the globe are equally felt within the hearts of South Africans,” says Kang.

    “Rooted in our local culture is the powerful notion of Ubuntu, underscoring the profound interconnectedness and empathy among individuals.

    “We firmly believe that every person carries an inherent optimism within themselves; the key lies in making the conscious choice to embrace it," Kang adds.

    LG’s brand philosophy resonated

    The Nedbank Golf Challenge was held at the prestigious Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, the event showcased the crème de la crème of the golfing world.

    With 66 players competing over four days, the tournament boasted an impressive purse of $6m (approximately R110m).

    As the golfers vied for victory on the lush greens, their skills and determination served as a testament to the power of shared values and the pursuit of excellence.

    In that setting, LG’s brand philosophy resonated harmoniously, emphasising that life’s goodness is not merely an individual pursuit, but a collective endeavour.

    “Together, we can uplift one another, celebrate achievements, and inspire a brighter future," says Kang.

    Read more: Promotions, branding, LG Electronics, Nedbank, rebranding, Nedbank Golf Challenge, activations, Jinkook Kang
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Nedbank Group names Absa's former finance director as CEO-designate
     2 hours
    Source: © 123rf Charlie Wannell, head of marketing, Mediamark shares three learnings on branding from when MediaMark rebranded
    3 lessons for rebranding
     1 day
    Source:
    5 marketing lessons from the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance
     3 days
    The year that was for agriculture and what to expect in 2024
    The year that was for agriculture and what to expect in 2024
     14 Nov 2023
    Source: Facebook WRC Dr Kuhle Zwakala, brand marketing lecturer, says the Springbok brand possesses substantial positive brand equity
    The Springbok positive brand equity - where to from here?
     13 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Ocean Basket has maintained its family ethos and authenticity while expanding to become a global brand that has found a home in 17 countries around the world. Pictured is Ocean Basket in Bramley, UK
    Ocean Basket: Taking a family brand to the world, authentically
    6 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. The South African kids choir are featured in Disney’s first live-action festive ad, A Wish For The Holidays, which was fully shot in Cape Town
    Disney celebrates 100 years of storytelling with A Wish For The Holidays campaign
    3 Nov 2023
    LG Electronics releases Q3 2023 financials
    LG Electronics releases Q3 2023 financials
    3 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz