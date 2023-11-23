LG’s updated brand embraces the spirit of Ubuntu, launches at Nedbank Golf Challenge

LG Electronics introduced its Life’s Good global brand philosophy update at the recent Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The campaign, which was recently introduced on a global scale, has a refreshed visual look.

The primary aim of this initiative is to inspire and embolden individuals to maintain an optimistic outlook, even amidst growing uncertainty and instability.

By uplifting customers and radiating a positive influence, the campaign aspires to foster a strong sense of mutual support and create a lasting atmosphere of positivity in people’s lives.

“Our updated brand and visual identity reinforces our philosophy of championing optimism by embracing a dynamic and youthful approach,” explains Jinkook Kang, subsidiary president of LG Electronics South Africa.

“By introducing our Life’s Good global updated brand philosophy at that time, LG hoped to promote the importance of embracing a positive mindset and fostering a sense of unity and support among people,” says Kang.

Life can still be good

In the wake of the global pandemic and the changes being experienced globally, LG is committed to spreading a message of hope and mutual support.

“We want to remind South Africans that even in the face of uncertainty and adversity, life can still be good," says Kang.

South Africa is a country known for its diverse and vibrant culture, with a tapestry woven from various ethnicities, languages, traditions, and histories.

LG recognises the significance of this cultural heritage and aims to incorporate it into the way it conducts business.

“The challenges that reverberate across the globe are equally felt within the hearts of South Africans,” says Kang.

“Rooted in our local culture is the powerful notion of Ubuntu, underscoring the profound interconnectedness and empathy among individuals.

“We firmly believe that every person carries an inherent optimism within themselves; the key lies in making the conscious choice to embrace it," Kang adds.

LG’s brand philosophy resonated

The Nedbank Golf Challenge was held at the prestigious Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, the event showcased the crème de la crème of the golfing world.

With 66 players competing over four days, the tournament boasted an impressive purse of $6m (approximately R110m).

As the golfers vied for victory on the lush greens, their skills and determination served as a testament to the power of shared values and the pursuit of excellence.

In that setting, LG’s brand philosophy resonated harmoniously, emphasising that life’s goodness is not merely an individual pursuit, but a collective endeavour.

“Together, we can uplift one another, celebrate achievements, and inspire a brighter future," says Kang.