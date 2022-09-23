Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BurnesseoBizcommunity.comCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Legislation News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Committee approves report on Land Courts Bill

23 Sep 2022
The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has adopted the report on the Land Courts Bill following public hearings on the bill.
Image source: Getty Images
Image source: Getty Images

The purpose of the bill is to provide for the establishment of a Land Court and a Land Court of Appeal and make provision for the administration and judicial functions of the Land Court and Land Court of Appeal.

Committee Chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, said the committee held public hearings on the bill earlier this year and received written presentations from several stakeholders who had not indicated the need to further elaborate during oral submissions on the bill.

The bill also aims to make provision for budgetary matters, provide for the exclusive jurisdiction of the Land Court and Land Court of Appeal for certain matters, and provides for mediation and arbitration procedures and amends certain laws relating to the adjudication of land matters by other courts.

Magwanishe said the Restitution of Land Rights Act of 1994 establishes a Land Claims Court with exclusive jurisdiction in respect of restitution claims arising from the Act.

It also has exclusive jurisdiction to deal with matters arising from the application of the Land Reform (Labour Tenants) Act and it shares jurisdiction with the magistrates’ courts in respect of matters arising from the application of the Extension of Security of Tenure Act.

However, Magwanishe noted that the Restitution Act never envisaged a permanent court with permanent judges.

“Instead, the Land Claims Court was established as a dedicated court with a limited lifespan to deal with claims for restitution of land. However, the restitution process became protracted and is still not completed.

“A lack of permanency of judges presiding over matters before the court and the absence of a permanent seat has contributed to the slow processing of and backlogs in land restitution claims to the dissatisfaction of land claimants,” Magwanishe said.

He said the bill proposes to establish a specialist Land Court with its judgement appealable to the full bench of that court to deal with all land-related matters as regulated by legislation, in order to facilitate the speedy disposal of cases and contribute towards the development of appropriate jurisprudence in relation to land matters.

“Notably, the Land Court is established as a court of law and equity in respect of the Restitution Act and has the status of a High Court that has the authority, inherent powers and standing in relation to matters under its jurisdiction.

“The bill also proposes a cheaper and speedier alternative dispute resolution mechanism in the form of mediation,” the chairperson said.

Magwanishe thanked all stakeholders who made valuable input into the bill.

The bill will now be sent to the National Assembly for adoption and after which, it will be referred to the National Council of Provinces.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: land reform, Bulelani Magwanishe, Land Claims Court, Restitution of Land Act, Restitution of Land Rights Act, Land Court Bill

Related

Water-use rights: Why government needs to heighten awareness among land reform beneficiaries
Water-use rights: Why government needs to heighten awareness among land reform beneficiaries29 Mar 2022
Expropriation Bill unconstitutional in the absence of a constitutional amendment
Expropriation Bill unconstitutional in the absence of a constitutional amendment24 Feb 2022
Peter Setou
#BizTrends2022: Why cultural and contextual trends matter in land reform6 Jan 2022
Vumelana Advisory Fund receives R5m cash injection
Vumelana Advisory Fund receives R5m cash injection22 Nov 2021
Source: Peter Titmuss –
Public Works to host Land Reform webinar25 Aug 2021
How a land reform agency could break South Africa's land redistribution deadlock
How a land reform agency could break South Africa's land redistribution deadlock4 Aug 2021
New Land Court Bill seeks to address slow processing of land claims
New Land Court Bill seeks to address slow processing of land claims12 Jul 2021
Harnessing land reform to generate youth employment
Harnessing land reform to generate youth employment29 Jun 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz