SITA keeps government IT going despite PSA strike

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) maintains that all ICT services it provides to the government have remained uninterrupted, despite the ongoing industrial action by members of the Public Servants Association (PSA).

The PSA, which served SITA with a strike notice on 7 October 2023, has been in wage negotiations with the agency for the current financial year (2023/2024). The focus now is on preventing further escalation of the situation to avoid potential impact on government service delivery and public convenience.

“SITA and the PSA are meeting today at the bargaining forum to discuss matters that must break the deadlock and terminate the strike. We are hopeful that today’s meeting will result in a breakthrough,” said Tlali Tlali, SITA’s head of Corporate Affairs.

Tlali also assured that as part of their contingency plans, special monitoring systems have been placed across all critical service delivery areas to ensure business continuity to government. “To date, no government services that rely on ICT rendered by SITA have been compromised,” he added.

The industrial action at SITA is unprecedented, especially given the essential nature of ICT services the agency provides to the government. These services include provisioning of ICT infrastructure to enable network connectivity, hosting services, applications development, maintenance and consulting.

Averting further escalation

SITA leadership is committed to resolving the impasse and finding a lasting solution on the disputed issues. The agency appreciates its relationship with PSA, characterised by mutual respect and shared vision on delivery of services to government.

During negotiations, there have been improvements on the offer in an effort to break the deadlock. The last offer earlier this week was a 5% salary increase to all employees represented in the bargaining forum. However, the PSA rejected this improved offer during a meeting on Monday.

“SITA is satisfied that the negotiations were conducted in good faith with the union,” said Tlali. “The basis for the improved final offer was explained to the union and all employees – that it is a balancing act to cater for employee demands on one hand, and building SITA and improving its infrastructure on the other.”

Tlali concluded by saying that SITA remains open to continue engaging with PSA to work towards finding a lasting solution that will safeguard all interests.