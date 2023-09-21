Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISDentsuPDCOmnisientESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Technology Company news South Africa

Get set for enterprise growth with top-tier solutions from AfriGIS

21 Sep 2023
Issued by: AfriGIS
In the digital era, businesses need more than just technology solutions and infrastructure: they need a cohesive strategy to handle projects from start to finish. Recognising this dual need, geospatial information science company AfriGIS has combined state-of-the-art infrastructure hosting with project management.
Marius Cronje, CIO, AfriGIS
Marius Cronje, CIO, AfriGIS

This offering ensures that businesses not only have a reliable digital platform to work from but also a streamlined approach to manage their projects. Using the power of Amazon Web Services, AfriGIS provides a robust digital foundation for companies. On top of this, its specialist team layers project management tools and strategies, ensuring projects run smoothly, stay on schedule, and meet business goals.

“Project management is the cornerstone of successful software development,” says Marius Cronje, CIO AfriGIS “It sets the groundwork for how to plan, carry out, and oversee the process. Our project delivery framework sets clear objectives, keeps projects on schedule, encourages collaboration and open communication, and prioritises client satisfaction.”

AfriGIS marries geospatial industry know-how with a multifaceted team. Each project is overseen by a certified project manager, a business analyst and a developer. A robust back-end system, complete with standardised architecture and a quality assurance team, ensures successful project delivery.

“Our people understand many different sectors and can offer advice and solutions that truly resonate with clients,” says Cronje. “Our infrastructure is cloud-based, scalable, and designed to handle large data sets and intricate analytical tasks. We place a strong emphasis on data integration and compliance, ensuring data from different sources can be combined seamlessly while adhering to industry regulations. Our APIs enhance data integration, and provide smooth access to geospatial data and its functionalities.”

This expertise has found applications in a wide array of sectors. In telecommunications, AfriGIS has helped to plan and expand networks using geospatial data and analysis, resulting in better network performance and enhanced customer satisfaction. Media companies have benefited from its location-based insights to tailor advertising, understand audiences, and optimise event coverage.

Banks have leaned on their spatial data to make better decisions, ranging from risk assessment to fraud detection. AfriGIS’s line-of-sight analysis, enables organisations to plan infrastructure projects, like pinpointing the best locations for cell towers or security checkpoints. Big companies, from retailers to real estate developers, have used these line-of-sight evaluations to pick prime locations, ensuring optimal visibility and accessibility.

Enterprise infrastructure hosting

AfriGIS’s infrastructure hosting service, targeted at bigger players in the market, ensures scalability, reliability, security, and performance for critical applications and data. Using Amazon Web Services these hosting solutions comprise advanced hardware, software, and network components, resulting in a stable and resilient infrastructure foundation that supports complex IT requirements.

Robust security measures protect customer data and infrastructure and meet the demanding compliance requirements of numerous international industry standards and regulations.

“Our clients are getting a safe and secure infrastructure service based on business needs and able to scale up or down as required,” Cronje says. “This level of hosting and management allows our clients to focus on their core business activities, and drive innovation instead of wasting resources on IT.

About AfriGIS

AfriGIS is the leading Geospatial Information Science company in Southern Africa that specialises in location-sensitive data and solutions. It provides customers across the board with a suite of web-based tools and APIs to connect to, enhance, and enrich their own data with location intelligence, insights, and trusted data. The organisation was founded in 1997 and celebrates more than 25 years in business. It is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business, with more than 100 employees, in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, Dublin in Ireland, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

NextOptions
AfriGIS
We create ONE OF A KIND GEOSPATIAL SOLUTIONS. We use geospatial information science to bring information about WHERE to life across industries and in any application. This helps our clients unlock value through better business intelligence.
Read more: AfriGIS, Amazon Web Services

Related

Partnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley
Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyPartnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley29 Aug 2023
Come rain or shine
AfriGISCome rain or shine29 Aug 2023
Amazon launches AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town
Amazon launches AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town17 Aug 2023
AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town16 Aug 2023
Industry-academia collaboration empowers next-gen GIS professionals
AfriGISIndustry-academia collaboration empowers next-gen GIS professionals16 Aug 2023
Embrace AI but be aware of the data pitfalls for the unwary
AfriGISEmbrace AI but be aware of the data pitfalls for the unwary4 Aug 2023
Accountable institutions can rely on AfriGIS to verify client addresses anywhere and everywhere
AfriGISAccountable institutions can rely on AfriGIS to verify client addresses anywhere and everywhere15 May 2023
Amazon Web Services launches new AI startup accelerator programme
Amazon Web Services launches new AI startup accelerator programme13 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz