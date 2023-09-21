Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

SappiOnPoint PRCatchwordsKia South AfricaThe Social Employment FundCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Food, Water & Energy Security News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Joburg water reservoirs, towers left empty after thunderstorm

21 Sep 2023
Johannesburg water reservoirs and towers are currently critically low to empty following Tuesday night's thunderstorm, which caused a power failure at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant.
Image:
Image: SANews.gov.za

This has affected all the municipalities supplied by Zuikerbosch, including the City of Johannesburg.

“This comes as Johannesburg Water systems are already struggling, and Rand Water systems are also strained by high consumption, which is going to exacerbate the situation,” Johannesburg Water said.

The entity said the affected reservoirs and towers include South Hills; the Commando system (Brixton, Hursthill, and Crosby); Midrand systems; Crown Gardens; Eagles Nest; Naturena; Alexander Park; Berea; Linden 1 tower; Quellerina;,and Waterval.

Water status in reservoirs and towers

South Hills tower: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone. Pumping will resume once supply pressure improves.

Commando System

  • Brixton reservoir: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone. Outlet will be throttled (pressure and flow to be reduced) to 70% overnight to build capacity.
  • Brixton tower: The tower is empty. No water is expected in the supply zone. Pumping will resume once the reservoir level improves.
  • Hursthill 1 reservoir: Despite attempts to augment supply, the reservoir is still critically low. The supply zone is anticipated to have low pressure to no water.
  • Hursthill 2 reservoir: Critically low due to low supply. Low pressure to no water is expected in high-lying areas. Outlet will be closed overnight to build capacity.
  • Crosby reservoir: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in certain areas of the supply zone.

Image source: Julia Volk from
Science must be at the centre of water policy formulations

1 day ago

Crown Gardens reservoir and towers: The reservoir is critically low, and poor pressure to no water will be experienced in high-lying areas of the reservoir zone. Both towers are critically low, and no water is expected in the supply zone. Pumping will resume once reservoir levels improve.

Eagles Nest reservoir: Remains critically low. Customers in this supply zone should expect low pressure to no water.

Naturena reservoir: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected.

Alexander Park reservoir: Critically low. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

Berea reservoir: Critically low and on bypass mode. Low pressure to no water expected in the supply zone.

Linden 1 reservoir and tower: The reservoir is critically low, while the tower is supplying normally. Low pressure to no water is expected in the reservoir supply zone.

5 ways to start fixing SA's deteriorating water quality
5 ways to start fixing SA's deteriorating water quality

By 4 Aug 2023

Midrand systems update

Grand Central reservoir: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

Grand Central tower: The tower is low and moving in a downwards trends. Pumping will resume once the reservoir capacity improves.

Errand reservoir 1 and 2: Both reservoirs are critically low. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

Errand tower: Tower is empty and on bypass mode. Pumping will resume once the reservoir levels improve. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

President Park reservoir and tower: Critically low and poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone. The tower is empty and on bypass mode. Low pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

“Alternative water supply has been arranged for the affected customers and will be placed at strategic locations,” the entity said.

Johannesburg Water has also urged residents to observe level 1 water restrictions, which are currently implemented.

“These restrictions prohibit the use of hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars, clean driveways, as well as fill up swimming pools and water features between 6am and 6pm. Instead, the use of greywater is encouraged.

“This is to ensure that systems are kept stable throughout the coming months. We urge residents to report any form of vandalism and theft of water infrastructure to 0800 00 25 87,” Johannesburg Water said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: water security, water supply

Related

Image source: Julia Volk from
Science must be at the centre of water policy formulations1 day ago
5 ways to start fixing SA's deteriorating water quality
5 ways to start fixing SA's deteriorating water quality4 Aug 2023
Improving groundwater development and management for greater water security
Improving groundwater development and management for greater water security10 Jul 2023
50% of SA municipalities have poor or bad drinking water quality - report
50% of SA municipalities have poor or bad drinking water quality - report7 Jun 2023
Vaal River System stable, water users urged to adhere to water restrictions
Vaal River System stable, water users urged to adhere to water restrictions21 Apr 2023
Source:
How the bottled water industry is masking the global water crisis12 Apr 2023
SA signs water-related MoUs with Finland, Netherlands
SA signs water-related MoUs with Finland, Netherlands27 Mar 2023
#WorldWaterDay: Water stewardship, safe rural supply key to ensuring 'Water for All'
#WorldWaterDay: Water stewardship, safe rural supply key to ensuring 'Water for All'22 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz