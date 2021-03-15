Woolies commits R2m to water security in schools

Celebrating National Water Week, which runs from 15 to 22 March this year, Woolworths has committed R2m to water security and sanitation in schools.

Emafini Primary School in the Eastern Cape was the 50th school to receive a rainwater harvesting system from the Woolies Water Fund which included the installation of handwashing stations, gutters and 2 x 10,000 litre water tanks to harvest and store rainwater.

Emafini Primary School learners celebrating the receipt of a comprehensive water harvesting system from the Woolies Water Fund with educator Nomini Ncambelo.

R1m has been committed by the Woolies Water Fund to the installation of water security systems based on rainwater harvesting at schools in water-challenged provinces. A further R1m will go towards Woolworths’ partnership with the Unicef Wash programme which installs handwashing units in schools and communities. According to Unicef, by 2040, one in four of the world’s children will be living in extremely water-stressed areas.Woolworths education programme national manager Thando Tladi says, “Water conservation and water security is an important aspect of the Woolworths’ Good Business Journey, from our suppliers’ farms through the supply chains to our stores. Our ongoing commitments to improving water security and sanitation at South African schools aims to give children a healthier start in life and promote well-being. The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of the very basics of hygiene – washing our hands. It is critical that children and teachers are able to do this at school to keep themselves and their families and communities safe as we continue to focus on preventing the spread of Covid-19 in our country.”The Woolies Water Fund is a beneficiary of the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet fundraising programme and recently celebrated its 50th school rainwater harvesting system installation at Emafini Primary School in the Eastern Cape. The rainwater harvesting systems are tailor-made according to each school’s unique needs, incorporating any existing water infrastructure or installing a sustainable, safe water source from scratch where necessary.