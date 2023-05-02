Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Keys CommunicationsBizcommunity.comeMediaNewzroom AfrikaOFM RadioHuman8DentsuOrnicoWunderman ThompsonDialogueMeltwaterEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHoward AudioTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Ultra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand

2 May 2023
Issued by: Keys Communications
We are proud to announce one of our latest campaigns that embarked on a 3D township advertising journey to drive traffic to our client Burger King's restaurant in Jackal's Creek Corner.
Ultra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand

The aim of this campaign was to build a strong brand presence in the high traffic location of Cosmo City, using our finest production finishes of ultra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects on township wall media to catch the attention of each passer-by.

The use of township wall media as a canvas for this campaign was a deliberate choice – it was about creating connection with the township audience through a message that resonates with them.

At Keys Communications, we pride ourselves in being at the forefront of outdoor township advertising. We believe in building unique relationships with our clients to deliver innovative campaigns that drive results.

Elevate your brand today with our 3D interactive township wall media, become the centrepiece of conversation within the largest consumer database in Africa.

NextOptions
Keys Communications
Keys Communications specialises in Out Of Home advertising in township and alternative urban spaces.
Read more: Burger King, Keys Communications

Related

Are you overlooking the property market potential of the township market?
Keys CommunicationsAre you overlooking the property market potential of the township market?28 Apr 2023
R400,000 in university fees to be won from Burger King and Varsity Vibe
Burger KingR400,000 in university fees to be won from Burger King and Varsity Vibe31 Mar 2023
Biz Most Read Award winners February 2023
Bizcommunity.comBiz Most Read Award winners February 20231 Mar 2023
President Cyril Rampahosa. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
'Dismayed' by energy crisis, retail and consumer goods CEOs pen letter to Ramaphosa8 Feb 2023
Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King address the elephant (or shrinking elephant) in the room
Grey AfricaGrey Advertising Africa and Burger King address the elephant (or shrinking elephant) in the room8 Feb 2023
Burger King and Pepsi launch new campaign
Burger King and Pepsi launch new campaign10 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Digital marketing and content coordinator for Burger King South Africa, Mellissa Smith.
#BehindtheSelfie: Mellissa Smith, content coordinator for Burger King South Africa24 Nov 2022
Promote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI
Broad MediaPromote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI25 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz