Ultra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand

We are proud to announce one of our latest campaigns that embarked on a 3D township advertising journey to drive traffic to our client Burger King's restaurant in Jackal's Creek Corner.

The aim of this campaign was to build a strong brand presence in the high traffic location of Cosmo City, using our finest production finishes of ultra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects on township wall media to catch the attention of each passer-by.

The use of township wall media as a canvas for this campaign was a deliberate choice – it was about creating connection with the township audience through a message that resonates with them.

At Keys Communications, we pride ourselves in being at the forefront of outdoor township advertising. We believe in building unique relationships with our clients to deliver innovative campaigns that drive results.

Elevate your brand today with our 3D interactive township wall media, become the centrepiece of conversation within the largest consumer database in Africa.



