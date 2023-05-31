Rising Star for Innovation in OOH

We are grateful for the opportunity to present our work as the largest network of Township Wall Media in South Africa, with 831 sites in 51 of the biggest townships across all none provinces.

As the township community represents 52% of the overall consumer market in South Africa, worth R 400 Billion annually, this recognition from GroupM is a true testament to the achievements of our vision to develop a product that would bridge the divide between brands and a captive audience and to "Occupy All Streets."

Our innovative airbrushed Out-of-Home Media techniques are backed by the behavioural insights of the South African market, communities and audiences currently reaching approximately 6 million township and urban consumers daily.

As GroupM shapes the next era of media, we too are grateful for the partnership and the recognition of our creative executions and our high level of service.

As the year draws to a close, all of us a Keys Communications wish you a happy and healthy transition into 2023.

As we reminisce on the year behind us, we look ahead with a sense of gratitude for all the learnings of the past and renewed energy to face what the New Year has in store.