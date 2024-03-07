Introducing our innovative outdoor advertising solutions in Mozambique

We are excited to announce that Keys Communications has extended its pioneering and innovative storytelling capabilities to Mozambique.

Why Mozambique?

Mozambique's flourishing economy and expanding consumer market make it an ideal destination for Keys Communications to broaden its reach. With the country's GDP projected to grow by 3.7% by the end of 2024 and a 25% increase in the middle-class population expected by 2030, there is a significant opportunity for businesses to tap into a rapidly growing and increasingly affluent consumer base.

Transforming communities with innovative out-of-home advertising

Reflecting on our journey of growth, Keys Communications has consistently transformed township communities, spaza shops, taxi ranks, and even central business districts with innovative out-of-home (OOH) advertising solutions.

Our efforts have infused these spaces with personality, enhancing their appeal to both residents and visitors. By revolutionising the way brands connect with audiences in townships, we have turned these vibrant communities into canvases for compelling narratives.

Unique OOH solutions designed for township audiences

At Keys Communications, we have developed a unique portfolio of out-of-home (OOH) solutions that deeply resonate with township audiences throughout the SADC region. Our solutions include Wi-Fi wall murals, commercial graffiti, selfie walls, and ambient branding. Each design is meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate with the local environment while delivering impactful brand messaging.

Our dedication to research-based innovations such as 3D with LED, Wi-Fi-enabled walls, and wall media insights has solidified our position as an industry leader.

Expanding operations to Mozambique

We are thrilled to expand our operations to Mozambique and introduce our innovative outdoor advertising solutions to this dynamic market. With our expertise and experience, we are confident that businesses in Mozambique will be able to connect with their target audiences in a unique and engaging manner.

As Keys Communications continues to expand its footprint across the SADC region, our vision remains steadfast: to empower brands to connect with township audiences through innovative and impactful OOH solutions, while simultaneously contributing to the social and economic upliftment of these vibrant communities.

If you would like to extend the reach of your brand into Mozambique, please do get in touch.

Obrigado!