Africa


3D interactive Wi-Fi-enabled walls in the township

21 Jul 2023
Issued by: Keys Communications
We've launched another exciting campaign, stepping into a world where imagination knows no bounds.
It’s a campaign designed to ignite your senses, challenge your perceptions, and take you on an unforgettable journey.

At Keys Communications, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the world of Outdoor Township Advertising. Our latest campaign introduces our innovative 3D interactive, Wi-Fi-enabled walls, which have been creating quite a buzz in the townships.

These remarkable walls have the power to captivate audiences’ day and night, delivering immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression.

The launch of this Disney campaign in collaboration with the Publicis Groupe was a seamless integration of interactive, high-definition artwork with a social media activation. This unique combination brought the brand to life in the township communities, fostering engagement and making it a topic of conversation among both young and old.

We firmly believe that such moments highlight the true power of marketing and its ability to connect with audiences on a personal and interactive level.

We understand the importance of standing out in a crowded market, establishing your brand as the go-to choice, and forging meaningful connections with your target audience.

Our 3D interactive, Wi-Fi-enabled walls provide an unparalleled platform to elevate your brand's presence in the township community and make a lasting impact.

If you are looking for innovation in your creative execution, Keys Communications can help you achieve these goals.

Ready to unlock the full potential of your brand in the largest consumer database in Africa? Get in touch with Keys Communications today.

Keys Communications
Keys Communications specialises in Out Of Home advertising in township and alternative urban spaces.
Read more: Disney, Publicis Groupe, Keys Communications



