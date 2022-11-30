Industries

Retail Reit Hyprop to list and trade on A2X

30 Nov 2022
Hyprop Investments Limited (Hyprop) will from 7 December list its shares for trade on A2X Markets.
Hyprop CEO, Morné Wilken
Hyprop CEO, Morné Wilken

It retains its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its issued share capital will be unaffected by this secondary listing.

Hyprop is a retail-focused Reit that owns and manages a portfolio of retail centres in South Africa and Eastern Europe.

According to A2X CEO Kevin Brady, Hyprop's listing brings the number of property stocks listed on A2X to nine and represents almost 60% of the sector by market cap.

The listing will bring the number of instruments listed on A2X to 93 with a combined market capitalisation of R5.3tn.

property investment, A2X, Kevin Brady

