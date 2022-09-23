Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Operations Assistant Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Interest rate hike likely to add to commercial property market "cooling" already underway

    23 Sep 2022
    John LoosBy: John Loos
    The 0.75 basis point interest rate hike by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) brings the cumulative amount of interest rate hiking since November 2021 to 2.75 basis points.
    Source: Property_Baloncici ©
    Source: Property_Baloncici © 123RF.com

    The cumulative impact, accompanied by interest rate hiking globally that is cooling off the global and domestic economy, is believed to be having both direct and indirect “cooling” impacts on the commercial property market.

    The current interest rate hike merely adds to the “cooling” market trend already believed to be in play:

    • The direct impact on property buying demand comes from the fact that the market is highly credit-driven, and the cost of servicing debt is rising.
    • The indirect impact is happening via the weakening impact on the economy that local and global interest rate hiking is having. This constrains new business growth and existing business expansion, containing commercial tenant demand for rental space as well as commercial property buying.

    In the FNB Property Broker Surveys, we have already seen both property buying activity levels as well as rental market activity levels in all three major markets, i.e., office, retail and industrial, down from their post-lockdown highs reached earlier in 2022, so this latest Sarb interest rate hike can only likely add to the slowing trend in market activity already believed to be in play.

    Weaker rental tenant payment performance likely: The interest rate hike also potentially heightens the financial pressure for the existing commercial tenant population, whose payment performance early in 2022 has already shown signs of starting a renewed deterioration. While tenants don’t necessarily have mortgage debt, they often have other business debt that becomes more costly to service as interest rates rise.

    Vacancy rates, at least in office and retail property space, may rise: In the second quarter, we saw a renewed increase in vacancy rates in three of the major MSCI retail property size categories, i.e., neighbourhood, small regional and super regional centres, after prior declines. We expect this renewed rise in vacancy rates to spread to all five major retail-size categories (to community centres and regionals as well) in the near term, pushed higher by less demand for new retail space along with higher levels of financial pressure and some scaling back amongst existing tenants.

    Near-term rental deflation in retail and office property is an increasing possibility, although the stronger industrial market with its lower vacancy rates may avoid this.

    Upward drift in capitalisation rates and decline in real values expected to continue: Further increase in interest rates is an additional source of upward pressure on commercial property capitalisation rates, and the multi-year upward drift in the major property classes’ capitalisation rates is expected to continue in the near term.
    This in turn leads to the expectation that the all commercial property capital value per square metre will continue to decline in real (inflation-adjusted) terms. This would imply very low capital growth that doesn’t keep up with general price inflation in the economy, thus declining in what economists call “real” terms. Real declines are expected most in the office and retail property classes, while industrial may be fortunate to escape this decline.

    Decline in business activity: We are already seeing a declining trend in commercial space building plans passed, and expect residential building planning activity to follow suit soon in part as a result of interest rate hiking.

    Slowing commercial mortgage lending growth expected to take commercial mortgage advances growth still lower: The value of commercial mortgage advances growth had slowed to 1.9% year-on-year as at July, down from levels that reached above 4% at stages of 2021. The ongoing interest rate hiking is expected to slow this growth further, possibly into negative territory.

    Residential rental market expected to strengthen further: We expect credit-dependent home-buying to slow in the near term as a result of ongoing interest rate hiking, with a portion of aspirant home-buyers waiting it out in the residential rental market. This is expected to lead to further decline in residential rental vacancy rates, and a mild near-term rental inflation acceleration.

    NextOptions
    John Loos
    John Loos' articles

    About John Loos

    John Loos is Property Sector Strategist: FNB Commercial Property Finance
    Read more: South African Reserve Bank, John Loos, interest rate hike, commercial property market outlook

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    Repo rate hike has workers gasping for breath4 hours ago
    Despite interest rate headwinds, residential property market remains resilient
    Despite interest rate headwinds, residential property market remains resilient7 hours ago
    Source: centralbanking.com
    Sarb announces its repo rate hike1 day ago
    Source: The South African Reserve Bank.
    How high will the Sarb hike the repo rate? Finder panel divided15 Sep 2022
    Property brokers still perceive retail, office markets to be oversupplied - FNB survey
    Property brokers still perceive retail, office markets to be oversupplied - FNB survey14 Sep 2022
    Retail property mildly more pressured in Q2, Covid-19 impacts not over yet
    Retail property mildly more pressured in Q2, Covid-19 impacts not over yet9 Sep 2022
    The high cost of FICA non-compliance
    LexisNexisThe high cost of FICA non-compliance6 Sep 2022
    Why digital identity verification is the way of the future
    BitventureWhy digital identity verification is the way of the future31 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz