Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransSafripolOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Karpowership cuts Guinea-Bissau supply for unpaid bills

18 Oct 2023
By: Alberto Dabo
Guinea-Bissau's capital was plunged into darkness on Tuesday after Turkish company Karpowership cut off electricity supplies to the West African nation due to an unpaid debt of $17m, the economy minister said.
Karpowership Mehmet Bey. Source: Karpowership.com
Karpowership Mehmet Bey. Source: Karpowership.com

Minister Suleimane Seidi said arrangements were under way to pay $15m of arrears owed by the Electricity and Water Company of Guinea-Bissau and promised the issue would be resolved within 15 days.

Karadeniz Powerships KPS Orka Sultan, KPS LNG Anatolia and KPS Orhan Ali Khan are pictured at Altinova port in the Gulf of Izmit, Turkey. Source: Reuters/Yoruk Isik
Karpowership switches off supply in Senegal because of unpaid bill

By 8 Sep 2023

Karpowership, one of the world's largest operators of floating power plants and part of the Karadeniz Energy Group, has been supplying 100% of Guinea-Bissau's electricity needs since signing a deal in 2019, according to its website.

"Karpower has agreed to renegotiate with the government to ensure that the backlog does not become a problem," Seidi said at a press conference.

In a statement on the situation in Guinea-Bissau, a Karpowership spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, following a protracted period of nonpayment, our (floating power plant) is now unable to continue operating."

"We are working around the clock with officials to resolve this issue, and we aim to have generation back online as soon as possible," the statement said.

In September, Karpowership switched off the electricity supply to Sierra Leone's capital Freetown due to an unpaid debt of around $40m.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Karadeniz Powerships KPS Orka Sultan, KPS LNG Anatolia and KPS Orhan Ali Khan are pictured at Altinova port in the Gulf of Izmit, Turkey. Source: Reuters/Yoruk Isik
Karpowership switches off supply in Senegal because of unpaid bill8 Sep 2023
Image source: Rodolfo Clix from
Electricity National State of Disaster regulations gazetted28 Feb 2023
Image source: Scott Betts –
Greenlight for residents to review Eskom's decision to reduce electricity supply16 Jan 2023
Tackling energy security in SA - key approaches to meeting present, future demand
Tackling energy security in SA - key approaches to meeting present, future demand20 Oct 2021
Source: Sergey Sukhanov –
Questions still circuiting the exemption for large-scale private power generation18 Aug 2021
Photo: Martin Adams
Gas-to-power gains momentum on SA energy scene2 Dec 2020
Lagos only gets about 10% of its electricity needs, leaving its 20-million inhabitants to their own devices. Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images
What Nigeria's poor power supply really costs and how a hybrid system could work for business23 Sep 2020
The supply of electricity is the cornerstone upon which all the realisation of rights is based, North Gauteng Acting Judge Anthony Millar has told Eskom. Archive photo: Kimberly Mutandiro / GroundUp
Court orders Eskom to restore full supply immediately2 Sep 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz