Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Karpowership switches off supply in Senegal because of unpaid bill

8 Sep 2023
By: Umaru Fofana
A dispute over unpaid bills of about $40m has led to power outages in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. The energy provider, Turkey's Karpowership, shut down its electricity supply on Friday, leaving many residents in the dark.
Karadeniz Powerships KPS Orka Sultan, KPS LNG Anatolia and KPS Orhan Ali Khan are pictured at Altinova port in the Gulf of Izmit, Turkey. Source: Reuters/Yoruk Isik
Karadeniz Powerships KPS Orka Sultan, KPS LNG Anatolia and KPS Orhan Ali Khan are pictured at Altinova port in the Gulf of Izmit, Turkey. Source: Reuters/Yoruk Isik

Minister Kanja Sesay said that the outstanding amount "was accrued over time because the government subsidises more than half the cost the ship charges per kilowatt hour".

He said the government had to spend more on the subsidy because it charges consumers in the weak local Leone currency, one of worst performing against the dollar in which it pays the power provider.

A government commission has been set up to review consumer electricity tariffs which could double.

EcoFlow power stations now compatible with transfer switch. Source: Supplied
EcoFlow power stations now compatible with transfer switches

28 Aug 2023

Karpowership, one of the world's largest operators of floating power plants and part of the Karadeniz Energy Group, signed deals in 2018 and 2020 to provide electricity to Sierra Leone's state power utility.

The company has made similar deals with several Africa countries that are struggling with electricity supply.

Karpowership could not be reached for comment.

One of three electricity sources

The company says on its website that it had deployed around 65MW power generation capacity to Sierra Leone since 2020 and has been supplying 80% of its total electricity needs.

Sesay said the switch-off by Karpowership had reduced electricity supply to the capital by 13%. Electricity is now being rationed in the capital with homes and business going without electricity for hours daily.

Karpower is one of three sources of electricity to the city - the other two includes the country's hydro dam, and power from the from an interconnection with Ivory Coast which also supplies Guinea and Liberia.

Sesay said Karpower supply is mostly needed during the dry season when water levels at its dam are low. Dependence on the firm is reduced during the rainy season. The country is currently at the peak of its May to November rainy season.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, Umaru Fofana

Related

SA's 5G rollout could be in jeaopardy. Source: Mohammed Hassan/Pixabay
South Africa's 5G rollout race is against load shedding16 hours ago
Load shedding hacks to keep the lights on. Source: Pixabay/Pexels
#BizTech: Load shedding will get worse, here's how to make it better3 days ago
Source: Reuters.
Johannesburg fire: 73 killed in apartment block reported occupied by homeless31 Aug 2023
Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Source: x.com
Ramokgopa sheds more light on China energy deals28 Aug 2023
EcoFlow power stations now compatible with transfer switch. Source: Supplied
EcoFlow power stations now compatible with transfer switches28 Aug 2023
Load shedding: A chilling disruption of the cold chain
Load shedding: A chilling disruption of the cold chain25 Aug 2023
Karpowership procurement deal intended for 20 year contract. Source: Karpowership
Winde and WCG make official statement to oppose Karpowership24 Aug 2023
Discovery Bank clients can now get 48 hour solar installations. Source: Los Meurtos Crew/Pexels
Get solar and back-up power in 48 hours with Discovery Bank23 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz