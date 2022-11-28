Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRBateleur Brand PlanningSwitch Energy DrinkMpact PlasticsPayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sales News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


FNB customer spend surpassed R3bn on Black Friday

28 Nov 2022
FNB customers spent more on Black Friday purchases this year than they have in four years, with spending on Friday, 25 November exceeding R3bn. More than R2.4bn of this was spent in-store (card-present), whereas over R670m was for online shopping (card-not-present).
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The bank said its Virtual Cards also saw a significant increase in spending, accounting for more than R137m in purchases compared to just R36m during 2021 Black Friday - a 280% increase.

Top spending categories

"In a market where consumers are seeing an increase in the cost of living, many were always likely to take advantage of Black Friday deals. As anticipated, the most popular spending categories, including travel and transportation, groceries, clothing, and entertainment, experienced a robust recovery.

"The increase in travel is especially encouraging given that many consumers were unable to travel in the past few years due to global travel limitations, and it augurs well for the South African economy as the festive season approaches," says Chris Labuschagne, CEO of FNB Card.

Source: ©Dolgachov -
Growth in online transaction volumes and basket size this Black Friday - PayFast

4 hours ago

Payment methods

Ashley Saffy, head of business development at FNB Card, notes the fact that customers are increasingly choosing safer and more convenient payment methods, such as using their virtual cards for online spend and doing contactless card and device transactions for in-store purchases.

"The value of online (card-not-present) spend increased by 31% compared to the same period last year, while instore (card-present) spend increased by 18%. It's also encouraging to see that contactless payments increased by 36% compared to last year's Black Friday, demonstrating that customers are becoming more aware of convenient and safer payment methods, whether they shop in-store or online," she adds.

NextOptions
Read more: Black Friday, FNB, consumer spending, Chris Labuschagne

Related

What's topping shopper wish lists this festive season? Discounts!
What's topping shopper wish lists this festive season? Discounts!1 hour ago
Source: ©Dolgachov -
Growth in online transaction volumes and basket size this Black Friday - PayFast4 hours ago
Black Friday is bad for business
Bateleur Brand PlanningBlack Friday is bad for business3 days ago
Source:
Subdued Black Friday sales forecast, but South Africans love a spoil3 days ago
Source: ©Olga Yastremska -
Hyper personalisation, enhanced CX pivotal to Black Friday e-commerce campaigns24 Nov 2022
Source:
8 ways to boost your online sales during the festive season24 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied
TFG ramps up Black Friday advertising spend by 25%23 Nov 2022
Mobile commerce to take pride of place this Black Friday
Mobile commerce to take pride of place this Black Friday22 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz