What's topping shopper wish lists this festive season? Discounts!

Nearly 60% of shoppers said current economic factors will cause them to spend less overall and 71% said they would consider a store credit or payment plan to cover the costs of gifts. Ultimately, shoppers are ready to hit buy if the price is right, with 47% of people noting that cost will be the main factor in moving them from a browser to a buyer.
“Next to inventory availability, price is the leading factor in how and where consumers will shop this holiday season,” said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Retail. “For retailers still dealing with the constant loop of limited inventory supplies or surpluses, getting merchandise and pricing strategies right will be make or break when it comes to managing margins and customer expectations.”
The survey polled 8,107 global consumers in late September 2022. The i-->Untold Insights/i--> survey asked consumers about holiday shopping plans and their post-pandemic retail habits.
Some 34% of people are worried they won’t have the money they would like to spend on holiday shopping due to rising commodity prices and 36% are concerned that the gifts they want to buy will be more expensive this year. As such, shoppers are committing extra time to finding the best deal and are considering payment plans to check items off their gift list.
Seventy-one percent of shoppers said they would consider a store credit or payment plan to pay for gifts over time (25% of people said they have never used one of these plans before)
Nearly three-quarters of people (71%) also plan to wait for big retail sales moments. While Black Friday still takes the crown with 47% of shoppers planning to participate, not far behind are Amazon Prime Days (43%) and after-holiday sales (30%).
Tired of staying in, shoppers are eager to give the gift of experiences this year. Top gifts consumers plan to buy more of this holiday season include:
With restrictions largely lifted, people are heading back to stores to holiday shop, but expectations for inventory availability remain high.
“Merchandise in the wrong place at the wrong time can be the biggest cost to a retailer,” added Webster. “We know that out-of-stock inventory compromises top-line growth and customer satisfaction. Equally as important is its impact on margins. Retailers must be proactive in their placement of inventory as they consider size, style, and colour of the assortment to avoid massive store-to-store transfer costs.”
Unwrap our annual #retail consumer survey to hear what shoppers desire most this holiday season (p.s. it’s great prices!). https://t.co/qKVdxaBvSh pic.twitter.com/PgmIPfP938— Oracle (@Oracle) November 25, 2022
Home delivery (56%) is still by far the most popular method to collect items bought online, compared to curbside (21%) or in-store pick-up (16%). This creates urgency for retailers to ensure gifts are delivered on time, while providing clear transparency along the way.
“With consumers headed back to stores, retailers must create an endless aisle experience,” said Webster. “Whether this means an associate helping an in-store shopper find an item online and shipping it to their home or giving online shoppers an accurate view of product availability at their nearest physical location. To maintain loyalty, nearly every interaction needs to end with the consumer getting the product they want in time for the holidays. And that execution begins with order transparency.”
Social media continues to play a larger role in how consumers discover new offers, products, and brands. In 2022, social media jumped to the top spot (21%) in how consumers find the most compelling offers and products, followed by email at 19% (up from 10% in 2021), and in-store promotions at 15%.
Shoppers preferred social platforms include:
Despite the hype, less than 1% of consumers turn to the metaverse to discover new products. And despite the rise in influencer B2C marketing, only 12% of consumers noted that seeing their favourite influencers suggest a product as the reason for them to hit the buy.
More than half of consumers said they anticipate returning some gifts this year, with 30% saying they would return half to all of them.
The Oracle Retail Retail Shopper Outlook: Consumer Research 2022 is available for download here.