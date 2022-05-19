Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

LGOliverInsight SurveyDistellStilesdmg events AfricaMpactPyrotecEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sales Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Sales executive Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Cape Town
  • Sales Agent Cape Town
  • Shift Leader Bloemfontein
  • Event Promoter Cape Town
  • Sales Team Leader Cape Town
  • Entry Level Sales Assistant Cape Town
  • Entry Level Sales Representative Cape Town
  • Sales Assistant Polokwane
  • Sales Assistant Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Celebrate the Good Life with millions in savings in the LG Life's Good celebration sale

    19 May 2022
    Issued by: LG
    For those looking to upgrade their homes and grab great deals on premium products, LG Electronics has just announced a massive product sale starting 18 May 2022! LG has a long-standing history of bringing quality home electronics to the people of South Africa and is known for being first-to-market with innovative solutions that make life better.
    LG TV-OLED
    LG TV-OLED
    		LG_TV_UHD 82inch
    LG_TV_UHD 82inch

    The LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale will extend to participating retail stores across South Africa (Hirsch’s, Makro, Game, Takealot, Evetech and Incredible Connection) and will conclude 3 July 2022 or until stocks last.

    “A sale like this brings with it great excitement as we announce savings across all product categories and invite all South African consumers to experience a life of comfort and convenience with LG,” said Jinkook Kang, President of LG Electronics South Africa.

    LG_SxS_Fridge
    LG_SxS_Fridge
    		LG_Vivace_F2V5GGP2T_washing machine
    LG_Vivace_F2V5GGP2T_washing machine

    The LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale promises savings on various products, including LG’s award-winning 55” C1 OLED TV, cinematic LG 55” A1 OLED TV, side-by-side fridge with water and ice dispenser, LG Ultra-Size 82” UHD TV, Vivace 8,5kg Front Loader washing machine, 9kg Condenser Tumble Dryer, LG Artcool Air Conditioner, UltraGear Full HD Gaming Monitor, and more.

    LG_ARTCOOL_Airconditioner
    LG_ARTCOOL_Airconditioner
    To sweeten the deal, LG is also giving away prizes with a collective retail value of R500 000 during the run of the campaign. Those who purchase any LG electronics product can WhatsApp their till slip to +27765922166 before 3 July 2022 to qualify for the competition.

    “LG is committed to providing quality products and services to all South Africans,” Kang concluded. “This sale will give even more of our customers the chance to experience innovation at its finest and bring comfort to their homes this winter.”

    Visit LG.com/za/lifes-good-celebration for more information. T&Cs apply.

    LG, Life’s Good.

    NextOptions
    LG
    LG's philosophy revolves around people, sincerity, and sticking to the fundamentals. It is to understand our customers and to offer optimum solutions and new experiences through ceaseless innovation, thus helping our customers lead better lives.
    Read more: LG Electronics, Makro, Jinkook Kang

    Related

    LG helps victims of KZN floods with free repair service
    LG helps victims of KZN floods with free repair service20 hours ago
    #EcomAfrica: Is Big Retail missing out by not delivering to townships?
    #EcomAfrica: Is Big Retail missing out by not delivering to townships?13 May 2022
    Innovative responsible social marketing dominates for Clockwork at the Sabre Awards 2022: Africa and EMEA
    ClockworkInnovative responsible social marketing dominates for Clockwork at the Sabre Awards 2022: Africa and EMEA13 May 2022
    Media rentals: Long-term cost benefit + short-term flexibility
    MegaVision MediaMedia rentals: Long-term cost benefit + short-term flexibility11 May 2022
    How LG's innovations have changed our lives for the better
    LG ElectronicsHow LG's innovations have changed our lives for the better26 Apr 2022
    Massmart partners with RCS to offer more value to customers
    Massmart partners with RCS to offer more value to customers22 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz