Bluegrass achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform

20 Jul 2022
Issued by: Bluegrass Digital
Digital solutions provider Bluegrass Digital has achieved the coveted Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform competency, the highest standard of Cloud Platform Competency awarded by Microsoft. This validates a company's readiness to deliver applications and services based on Microsoft's cloud platform.
Bluegrass CEO Nick Durrant says this cloud competency sets them apart. "There are only a handful of companies that have a proven record of successfully designing, implementing, and supporting Microsoft’s Cloud platform."

"It confirms our capability to implement, migrate and maintain applications and services on the Microsoft Azure platform. This achievement demonstrates our ability to help customers maximising the potential of secure, scalable and reliable cloud solutions," he explains.

Bluegrass has made a significant investment in training its engineers to become experts in cloud migration. This allows it to respond to the ever-increasing demand for cloud-based software, delivered in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and to integrate existing infrastructure with modern cloud applications.

Mark Hawkins, Bluegrass COO says they have mastered mobile application architecture using Azure and rolled out many successful products and platforms for customers.

“Given our expertise with content management systems like Umbraco and Optimizely, we have deep experience in running these as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) utilising Azure App Services. Similarly, we have also mastered hosting WordPress websites optimally in Azure,” he adds.

As a Microsoft Gold-certified partner, Bluegrass helps its customers choose the right solutions to ensure efficiency, flexibility and process continuity. This competency forms part of its strategy to extend its knowledge and enhance its qualifications to offer customers professional support in their digital transformation journey.

Bluegrass Digital
We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
