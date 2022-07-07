Changing business landscape sparks a race for digital talent - Accenture opinion

It’s no surprise, then, that many organisations feel daunted by the prospect of unwinding their businesses from legacy infrastructure and commercial commitments. It may explain why only 12% of companies say they’re currently reinventing their business with the cloud.
Migrating your people to the cloud
According to our research at Accenture, cloud leaders who transformed their people and their technology achieved 60% higher ROI on cloud investments than those who focused solely on the technology. However, not all people-change programmes drive the same amount of value. There are three ‘no-regrets’ people moves for the Infrastructure workforce that has the most significant impact on value at any stage of your journey across the cloud continuum: alignment, ability, and adoption.
1. Alignment
Redefine the operating model for cloud or cloud-like operations, enabling seamless collaboration between IT and the business, engineering and operations, and human and AI/machine intelligence.
2. Ability
Reskill infrastructure talent in the cloud across multiple disciplines, including XaaS, infrastructure as code, software-defined networks, security, continuous integration and development (CI/CD), self-healing and other advanced technologies.
3. Adoption
Support infrastructure workers to embrace new working methods, including SRE, CI/CD, product management, full-stack accountability, and DevSecOps, by setting clear expectations, adjusting performance metrics, and creating incentives to align with new objectives.
It is important to note that with more significant numbers of cloud-based workloads and ever-increasing amounts of data flowing throughout the enterprise, the network can quickly become a bottleneck, choking system performance and creating frustration for every worker.
With such a significant role to play in the continuum, the network has never been more critical to the prospects of a business. The excellent news is networks are becoming far more automated, integrated, and software-defined. In particular, SD-WAN technology is transforming networks into platforms, enabling them to be configured and managed in a faster, more automated, more efficient, and more agile way.
With 5G also poised to enable radically enhanced cellular connectivity and private network capability over the next few years, enterprises will have a range of modern and agile options as they rethink their networks. And as organisations adapt to the post-Covid ‘everywhere, anywhere’ workplace model, this agility will be even more essential.
Harmonising the IT estate across the continuum
Sticking with traditional working methods – typically highly manual, reactive, and error-prone – is simply a recipe for chaos and escalating costs. Many have looked to bring stability and control to their IT environments by implementing cloud management platforms. These integrated products help organisations manage cloud environments by enforcing stricter security and compliance and increasing transparency across different
infrastructure components. They also enhance expenditure control by enabling FinOps operating models that bring greater financial transparency and accountability to individual cloud infrastructure decisions.
As the concept of cloud expands, Accenture believes enterprises should go further still. By evolving the concept into a continuum control plane (see below figure), the organisation can extend its strategy beyond a pure technology focus to encompass the entire complexity of the enterprise. That includes the processes for building and consuming cloud continuum capabilities and the skills and abilities of the people who use them. With a continuum control plane orchestrating across the whole of the infrastructure landscape, organisations can unlock new agile operating models that accelerate concept-to-cash cycles and enable new and better experiences for customers and employees.