Seacom taps telecom veteran Alpheus Mangale as new CEO

Telecommunications and managed services provider Seacom announced Alpheus Mangale as its new group chief executive officer, effective 1 April 2023. He is a seasoned business leader with over 25 years of experience across the enterprise, telecoms, financial services and technology markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

He will work alongside the company’s outgoing group chief executive officer, Oliver Fortuin, for a three-month period to ensure a smooth leadership transition, at the end of which he will assume full responsibility for the business.

“I am delighted to join Seacom at this critical time in Africa's digital transformation and the business’ own transformation. I look forward to continuing to drive the strategy that has set the company on becoming a Pan-African converged telecommunications organisation. Much has been achieved in the past two years, and I am excited to be part of a truly African business as we expand our services and geographic footprint further,” said Mangale.

Mangale previously spent 16 years at Dimension Data Group (now NTT), where he held various senior leadership roles, including chief technology officer, chief operating officer and client experience director across Africa and the Middle East. He also held the roles of managing director for Cisco Systems South Africa and chief enterprise officer for MTN Business in South Africa. His most recent role was group chief engineering officer for Standard Bank across all their markets.

Mangale’s experience in running the largest enterprise telecommunications unit in Africa, coupled with his intimate knowledge of the South African and African business environment, plus decades of experience managing large complex organisations, uniquely positions him to continue the excellent work done to date to transform and grow Seacom's into Africa's largest converged telecommunications provider.

“The board and I are delighted that Alpheus has agreed to join us and lead our strategy of African expansion. We are confident, given Alpheus's track record, knowledge and experience in this operating environment, that Alpheus is precisely the right person to lead the business at this juncture. The board and I look forward to working with him to achieve our strategic objectives. We would like to thank Oliver for his effective leadership and commitment and for redefining how we do business across the continent.” said Pieter Uys – chairman of the Seacom board.