Former JSE exec Nicky Newton-King joins MTN board

In a letter to its shareholders, the MTN Group has announced Nicky Newton-King as an independent non-executive director of MTN, effective 1 January 2023. Newton-King was an executive of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for 23 years, of which eight were as the chief executive officer.

She completed her initial law degree at Stellenbosch University and obtained her master’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge. Newton-King has also received an honorary doctorate in law from Stellenbosch University.

"At the JSE, she was responsible for the transformation of the company to a commercially minded modern securities exchange with a diverse leadership and workforce. During her tenure, the JSE also played an influential role amongst its global exchange peers, especially in relation to the then developing area of environment social and governance.

"Nicky has significant exposure to many of MTN’s core markets in Africa and her unique regulatory experience will bring particular insight and value to MTN. Nicky’s passion for sustainability and the role that business can play in achieving a more equitable society has seen her dedicate much of her time to initiatives in this space. Nicky currently serves on the boards of Investec plc and Investec Limited and is the deputy chairman of the council of Stellenbosch University," MTN said in its Sens announcement.