Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DSTV Media SalesBizcommunity.comASUSLGDomains.co.zaIpsosESETTelvivaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Former JSE exec Nicky Newton-King joins MTN board

2 Dec 2022
In a letter to its shareholders, the MTN Group has announced Nicky Newton-King as an independent non-executive director of MTN, effective 1 January 2023. Newton-King was an executive of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for 23 years, of which eight were as the chief executive officer.
Source:
Source: Stellenbosch University

She completed her initial law degree at Stellenbosch University and obtained her master’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge. Newton-King has also received an honorary doctorate in law from Stellenbosch University.

"At the JSE, she was responsible for the transformation of the company to a commercially minded modern securities exchange with a diverse leadership and workforce. During her tenure, the JSE also played an influential role amongst its global exchange peers, especially in relation to the then developing area of environment social and governance.

"Nicky has significant exposure to many of MTN’s core markets in Africa and her unique regulatory experience will bring particular insight and value to MTN. Nicky’s passion for sustainability and the role that business can play in achieving a more equitable society has seen her dedicate much of her time to initiatives in this space. Nicky currently serves on the boards of Investec plc and Investec Limited and is the deputy chairman of the council of Stellenbosch University," MTN said in its Sens announcement.

NextOptions
Read more: MTN, MTN group, Nicky Newton-King

Related

2022 MTN Awards for Social Change winners share in R1m prize
2022 MTN Awards for Social Change winners share in R1m prize28 Nov 2022
Natalie Paneng, Callen Grecia, Thandiwe Msebenzi, and Inga Somdyala
MTN x UJ New Contemporary Awards announce finalists9 Nov 2022
MTN Group's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 14.7%
MTN Group's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 14.7%4 Nov 2022
Smart Africa, MTN sign MoU to advance digital skills in Africa
Smart Africa, MTN sign MoU to advance digital skills in Africa1 Nov 2022
Gail Schimmel. Source: Supplied.
ARB: The South African consumer is worried about money, vehicle ads1 Nov 2022
MTN terminates buyout talks with Telkom
MTN terminates buyout talks with Telkom19 Oct 2022
Advertising awards inspire competition and drive industry excellence, say leading creatives
TBWAAdvertising awards inspire competition and drive industry excellence, say leading creatives10 Oct 2022
Loeries 2022 final award winners announced!
Loeries 2022 final award winners announced!7 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz