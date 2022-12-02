Cabinet approves Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Plan 2022

Minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said on Thursday, 1 December, that cabinet approved the draft plan in March 2021 and has since been enriched through further consultation with relevant stakeholders.
The plan has five thematic focus areas which are as follows:
“The first Decadal Plan for 2008-2018, together with the 2002 National Research and Development Strategy, served as the basis of the current Decadal Plan. These plans advance the government’s approach to innovation in South Africa,” Gungubele said.
Cabinet said that the document will be made public through the Department of Science and Innovation’s (DSI) website: www.dst.gov.za.
