Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DSTV Media SalesBizcommunity.comASUSLGDomains.co.zaIpsosESETTelvivaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

ICT News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Cabinet approves Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Plan 2022

2 Dec 2022
Cabinet has approved the 2022 Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Decadal Plan, which serves as an implementation guide of the 2019 White Paper on STI.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said on Thursday, 1 December, that cabinet approved the draft plan in March 2021 and has since been enriched through further consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The plan has five thematic focus areas which are as follows:

  • modernisation of agricultural, manufacturing and mining sectors;
  • exploitation of new sources of growth, particularly the digital and circular economy;
  • large research and innovation programmes in the areas of health and energy;
  • utilising STI to support a capable state; and
  • addressing three societal grand challenges, namely climate change and environmental sustainability, the future of education, skills development and work, and the future of society.

“The first Decadal Plan for 2008-2018, together with the 2002 National Research and Development Strategy, served as the basis of the current Decadal Plan. These plans advance the government’s approach to innovation in South Africa,” Gungubele said.

Cabinet said that the document will be made public through the Department of Science and Innovation’s (DSI) website: www.dst.gov.za.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: science, Mondli Gungubele

Related

Source:
Sanef announces science journalism internship programme2 days ago
Source: © Weerapat Kiatdumrong Black Wednesday in 1977 is remembered as SA Media Freedom Day
Remembering SA World Media Freedom Day20 Oct 2022
H&M launches science and tech initiative to empower female students in SA
H&M launches science and tech initiative to empower female students in SA15 Sep 2022
LP Gas Strategy approved for implementation
LP Gas Strategy approved for implementation12 May 2022
Source: © Jakub Jirsák
MAC SA Charter launches to readdress economic imbalances28 Mar 2022
Ford Science2Go Mobile Resource Centre - locally-built Ford Ranger pick-up that is used as the mobile science laboratory and resource centre
Science2Go Mobile Resource Centre boosts Gqeberha learners' access to practical STEM lessons11 Mar 2022
Germany supports local green hydrogen project with €12.5m in funding
Germany supports local green hydrogen project with €12.5m in funding18 Jan 2022
Image source: © Alexander Raths –
42 military veterans get bail20 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz