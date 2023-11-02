Industries

Disability grant applicants can lodge an appeal - Sassa

2 Nov 2023
Disability grant applicants have been encouraged to lodge an appeal if their application is not approved.
Image source: michael spring –
Image source: michael spring – 123RF.com

“The appeal must be lodged within 30 days after receiving a rejection letter and the process of reviewing the appeal also takes 30 days. If the applicant does not understand the rejection reasons they have a right to ask Sassa officials to provide clarity,” the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said in a statement.

“All approved disability grant beneficiaries receives an increased R2,090 monthly by the Minister of Treasury October 2023, due to budget review,” the agency said.

Sassa explained that the applicant must note that Sassa works together with the professional medical contracted doctors who are ensuring that qualifying applicants gets the disability grant.

Sassa medical contracted doctors work under the supervision, approved regulations and guidelines by Sassa and the department of Health.

“It is only a Sassa medical contracted doctor that can conduct the assessment and submit a report to Sassa which determines whether the applicant qualify for a temporary or permanent disability grant. The assessment report is based on the information presented to the doctor and physical assessment also is conducted,” the agency said.

The applicant must meet the following requirements:

  • be a South African citizen; permanent resident or refugee permanently residing in South Africa.
  • be 18 to 59 years of age;
  • undergo a medical or functional assessment confirming disability and;
  • provide clinical information or referral form confirming disability;
  • provide a referral form duly completed by a treating facility or practitioner if previously rejected on medical grounds;
  • the applicant and spouse must be subjected to the Means Test;
  • not be maintained or cared for in a State-funded institution;
  • not be in receipt of another social grant in respect of himself or herself;
  • submit a 13-digit barcoded identity document or the smart ID card for self and spouse. In the absence of an ID or a birth certificate, an alternative identification prescribed by Sassa will be acceptable.

For more information applicants are advised to contact the toll free number during working days/hours on Monday – Friday 0800 60 10 11/013 754 9428/9363 and WhatsApp on 082 046 8553.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
