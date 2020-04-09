Bayer donates R1.3m in emergency medicinal aid to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Bayer has donated R1.3m in medicines to the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - a government-designated coronavirus testing and treatment hospital in Johannesburg. With the medicines, Bayer aims to assist the hospital in treating impoverished, elderly citizens by helping them to reduce these vulnerable patients' visits to the hospital during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Considering that Gauteng is dealing with the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases, it is imperative that our public health resources can remain focused on treating and containing the coronavirus. By providing this medicine to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, we are hoping to help the hospital treat at least 700 older patients who would otherwise have to visit the hospital several times to help manage their condition, but will now be placed on Bayer’s self-regulating treatment, that will free up much-needed public health resources and reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus in a crowded hospital environment,” explains Frans Labuschagne, country divisional head for Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Division in Southern Africa.