Loeries Creative Week tickets on sale with a lineup of international creative heavyweights
Several renowned names on the global creative stage will enthrall the advertising and brand communications industry when the Loeries Creative Week broadcasts its virtual event from Johannesburg, South Africa between 16 to 20 November 2020.
Key issues facing the industry will be on the agenda as leaders from across the globe ponder the current situation and examine strategies to #CreateChange for good, while confronting misrepresentation, transformation, diversity, gender disparity and a range of topics impacting the brand communication industry.
Loeries Creative Week 2020
The broadcast version of Loeries Creative Week 2020 will have three channels with over 75 hours of content! The three channels are Loeries Presents, Loeries Conversations and Loeries Engage...
Loeries 1 Oct 2020
The keynote addresses, discussions and debates will be shown across three channels: Loeries Presents, Loeries Conversations and Loeries Engage. More than 75 hours of content will be broadcast during the week and the panel of speakers and judges for the Africa and the Middle East’s authoritative discourse on brand communication, is made up of global leading experts in the creative world, including:
- Dr Rebecca Swift, who is an authority on visual trends in advertising and a winner of more than 30 international awards including a Glass Lion at Cannes. She has a doctorate in photography and heads the Creative Insights team that sets the content strategy for Getty Images.
- Jess Weiner, a respected author, educator and inspiring public speaker, is regarded at the 'go-to authority' on women, girls and confidence. She was named by Forbes as one of the '14 Power Women to Follow' on Twitter and described by Fast Company as one of the most creative people in Business in the areas of Diversity and Education.
- Ian Thomas is a creative director also feted as one of the world’s most popular poets having sold hundreds of thousands of books. His work has been read to the British Royal Family, quoted by Steven Spielberg, Moby and Camilla Cabello amongst others. His work appears in books by Arianna Huffington, Dawn French and more.
- Dennis Lüeck, is the most awarded creative in Switzerland and the current Swiss Advertiser of the Year, and Chief Creative Officer and co-owner of Jung von Matt/Limmat, which has now topped Switzerland’s creative rankings table for three years in a row.
- Nicholas Hulley, executive creative director of AMV BBDO is responsible for genre-bending, culture-shaping work along with his creative partner. His work has won multiple Cannes Grand Prix’s and Titanium’s as well as a D&AD Black Pencil. His joint work is displayed in the permanent collections of the British Museum and the Design Museum.
- Katherina Tudball, creative director, Superunion London. Katherina’s passionate advocacy for diversity in creativity has been recognised by D&AD's members, who elected her to the Board of Trustees in 2016. Katherina has been awarded two silver Cannes Lions for her work on Shakespeare’s Globe as well as a D&AD yellow pencil and a silver Cannes Lion for rebranding BBC2.
- Alan Kelly, CCO of Rothco where he has served in various roles over the past 10 years. Alan has won Cannes Lions (including a prestigious Grand Prix), D&AD and One Show pencils and Grand Clios. He has also judged at Cannes Lions, D&AD, Dubai Lynx, LIAs, One Show and Clios.
“The brand communication industry has had a year without the creative insights it needs to maintain the creativity required by consumers. This year, the Loeries Creative Week will be a platform to not just recognise and reward great talent, from across Africa and the Middle East, but also bring the best in global learnings to everyone in the region,” says Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj.
Mindful of the challenges posed by Covid-19, the organiser’s of the Loeries have kept prices affordable with per person prices at less than the cost of a simple lunch.
Tickets are on sale via loeries.com with several packages on offer for students, freelancers and corporates, aimed at ensuring that the premier initiative to recognise and reward creative excellence is matched by a lineup of global industry luminaries.
Early bird tickets are available until 15 October with standard price tickets available post this date leading up to the event. A special XL agency ticket will be available until 1 November.
To book tickets for the Africa and Middle East showpiece visit www.loeries.com and #CreateChange.
About Loeries Africa Middle East
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.
The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
