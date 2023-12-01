Simplifying productivity: how to get things done before the end of the year

The year-end often brings increased pressure and productivity demands. Fortunately, there are various methods to boost efficiency and yields, including establishing a hybrid work model that allows employees to choose where and when they work best.

As the year draws to a close, the push to meet annual targets can weigh heavily on employees, affecting their productivity and motivation. Hybrid working offers a release valve for this pressure by empowering employees to work from different locations, including work spaces closer to home, thus reducing time spent on commutes and enabling a better work-life balance.

According to one world-leading expert, this can boost productivity by a significant 3% to 4%.

In this article, we’ll explore more productivity-boosting techniques to help you see the year out as efficiently – and profitably – as possible.

6 productivity and motivation tricks to boost Q4 performance

Here are some methods, tools and hacks to help your company end the year on a high.

The Pomodoro technique

The Pomodoro technique is a time-management formula that can help improve motivation and gauge how much time to allot to different tasks.

The basic method is as follows:

Choose a project or task you want to work on



Set a stopwatch for 25-30 minutes and start working on the task



When the timer runs out, take a short break



Repeat



Once you've completed four sessions, you can take an extended break



Mark each 25-30-minute session so you can keep track of how much time a task is taking

This method benefits employees who find themselves easily distracted or tasked with repetitive work, as it helps break up periods of intense concentration and focus.

British author Oliver Burkeman advocates this method, which is all about working intensely for just 3-4 hours a day — a technique also used by historic figures like Charles Dickens and Virginia Woolf. Burkeman recommends choosing the time of day when you feel most energetic and finding a place that helps you focus. Hybrid working complements this model, letting employees select their most productive hours and locations, whether flex spaces, a central headquarters, or home.

Endorsed by the 34th U.S. President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, this method categorises tasks based on urgency and importance. It places tasks in four priority boxes, ranging from immediate action to those that can wait or be delegated. By clearly organising tasks, it deters procrastination and reduces stress. This approach also ensures teams don't lose sight of significant long-term goals while handling urgent tasks.

Coined by Cyril Northcote Parkinson in 1955, this law suggests work expands to fit the time allotted. In his example, an individual with an entire day to send a postcard overcomplicated the simple task because there was no time constraint. This concept relates to the 'law of triviality,' where trivial matters consume more time than they should, and 'social loafing,' where group members exert less effort than when working alone.

To counteract this, set clear project intentions so employees understand their significance. Ensuring everyone knows their role's importance for team tasks, preventing lax effort. Letting staff choose their work hours and setting can also boost focus and reduce procrastination.

Managing energy over time

Author James Clear emphasises the importance of managing energy rather than just time, as everyone has different peak productivity periods. Hybrid working supports this approach, allowing employees to dedicate whole days to focused work in a local flex space during their energy peaks and other days at the company's central office for team collaboration.

Employees may accomplish more in shorter bursts of high-focus work by focusing on energy instead of hours. Hybrid work enhances this by eliminating daily commutes, preserving energy for work rather than exhausting it on travel.

Preventing distractions

To enhance efficiency, it's vital to minimise distractions. One approach is having workers switch their devices to aeroplane mode when a deep focus is needed. But the environment also plays a pivotal role. Flexspaces provides a solution with tailored areas for different tasks. Whether someone needs a quiet zone for concentration or a collaboration area for teamwork, these spaces allow employees to match their environment with their job, ensuring optimal productivity.

Never a better time to go hybrid

To sum up, you can enhance productivity in various ways to meet the demands of the end-of-year grind. Many have found that, as workloads intensify, hybrid helps their team produce their best work while giving them the freedom over their schedules and work environments.

