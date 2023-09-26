Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Asante SolutionseStudyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Management & Leadership News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Employers should shift focus from staff development to performance enhancement

26 Sep 2023
In the realm of business, the consensus among leaders and HR professionals is clear: the key to success lies in employee performance. This understanding underscores the importance of employee development as a strategic priority. Yet, a change in thinking may be necessary - from a focus on development to a focus on performance - to truly unlock the potential of your business and its people.
Employers should shift focus from staff development to performance enhancement

Michael Gullan, at the helm of G&G Advocacy, an eLearning consultancy that collaborates with mid to large-scale corporations, advocates for a development strategy centred on employee performance within their workflow.

Gullan challenges the status quo, stating, “The conventional development model that prescribes courses based on perceived employee needs has lost its relevance.” He elaborates, “Effective learning in the adult workplace transcends mere knowledge acquisition. It necessitates the application of this knowledge to improve performance. This is the path to realising a return on your learning and development investment and propelling your business towards its objectives.”

10 ways to ignite e-learning in the workplace
10 ways to ignite e-learning in the workplace

9 Mar 2023

Gullan suggests this shift in focus to transform employees into the dream team business leaders need to survive and thrive.

Start differently

Traditional Most development programmes start by asking key questions: What skills do my employees have, and what new skills do they need? Doing this may result in course and assessment completions which may infer that some knowledge was acquired.

New Start with understanding what your employees need to be able to do (perform) and then define what information is required to support their performance enhancements.

Focus on application

Traditional Address two types of learning: upskilling (more knowledge) and reskilling (new knowledge), and test how well employees complete and pass their assessments.

New A performance-first approach looks for when new knowledge will be applied, and these moments of application inform what new or more information is needed to support mastery.

Only crucial information

Traditional Can be lengthy, time-consuming, and costly, with little focus on the moments of application.

New Only essential material that supports performance needs is included. This also supports adult learners who are distracted, busy, and under pressure to perform.

Enable learning while at work

Traditional Information is available at work to reskill and upskill employees.

New Enables real application within the workflow, which is the best time to apply new knowledge and fuel engagement. The workflow is where experiential learning thrives, knowledge is integrated, and success is immediately validated.

Ongoing performance measurement

Traditional Employee development is measured by course completion and assessment results.

New Performance-based eLearning can be measured with greater precision, such as:

  • Increased employee adoption
  • Increased performer confidence
  • Increased customer satisfaction
  • Increased performance and time to successful performance
  • Use of mission-critical assets or procedures
  • Optimised workflow and productivity
  • Decreased gap between low and star performers

There is much scientific evidence to prove that performance-based learning is effective beyond traditional fact-and-skill learning. “L&D teams and their eLearning partners need to get out of their own way and make the shift,” concludedsGullan.

“Organisations need skillful employees, more than they need reskilled or upskilled people. Only skillful employees can move corporates toward their goals.”

NextOptions
Read more: Michael Gullan, Performance management, G&G Advocacy

Related

10 ways to ignite e-learning in the workplace
10 ways to ignite e-learning in the workplace9 Mar 2023
Source: © BrianJackson -
The way we work has changed. Has your performance management system kept up?14 Nov 2022
Image source: lightwise –
6 steps to bridging the gap in your skills development plan10 Nov 2022
Image source: Getty Images
How to increase e-learning using the 90/20/8 rule6 Oct 2022
How to use e-learning in leadership development
How to use e-learning in leadership development3 Aug 2022
Level up your corporate e-learning with gamification
Level up your corporate e-learning with gamification3 Jun 2022
Upskilling vs reskilling: The difference and its importance to e-learning
Upskilling vs reskilling: The difference and its importance to e-learning23 Mar 2022
11 factors to the successful growth of an active e-learning culture
11 factors to the successful growth of an active e-learning culture31 Jan 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz