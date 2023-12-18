Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Implats responds to underground protest

    18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    Impala Platinum (Implats) is currently monitoring an unauthorised underground protest that commenced this morning, 18 December 2023, at both the North and South shafts of the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. The mine is part of Implats’ Impala Bafokeng operation in the North West province.
    Impala Bafokeng complex. Source: Implats
    Impala Bafokeng complex. Source: Implats

    In response to the protest, management has proactively suspended mining operations at the two shafts and recalled all employees from the underground working areas.

    As of 15h00, approximately 2,205 employees remained underground, with the motivations and demands of the protest yet to be determined. Impala Bafokeng alerted the relevant authorities and initiated emergency measures to ensure the health and safety of all participants, whether they are voluntarily involved or have been forced to remain underground against their will.

    The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. Source: Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido
    High Court rules 50-year Anglo lead poisoning case is 'untenable'

      1 day

    The recent increase in illegal underground protests and similar unlawful actions at mining operations in South Africa have caused significant concern and disruption to the broader mining industry.

    "These coordinated protest actions pose serious safety risks for our employees, not only due to the provision of basic necessities such as nutrition, hydration, and ablution facilities, but also the potential risk to personal safety should the protest action escalate into hostage situations or result in physical violence," read the official company statement.

    "As a Group, we prioritise and value open and constructive engagement and condemn acts that jeopardise the safety and security of our employees, particularly at a time when the financial sustainability of the entire industry is at risk," continued the company.

    The long-term impacts of these acts pose a threat to sustainable employment, especially given the current low metal price environment facing PGM producers.

    Impala Bafokeng has well-documented and recognised procedures for addressing any form of grievance, as well as established engagement platforms with trade union representatives to discuss issues concerning our employees.

    The health, safety, and security of our employees remain our foremost priority. Impala Bafokeng has urged its employees to avoid involvement in these illegal activities and, in line with our employee behavioural code, will address those employees who engage in illegal conduct and criminal acts decisively.

    Implats stated that it will provide further updates as and when new information becomes available.

    NextOptions


    Related

    Mineral Council calls for end to Gold One 'hostage situation'
    Mineral Council calls for end to Gold One 'hostage situation'
     25 Oct 2023
    SITA keeps government IT going despite PSA strike
    SITA keeps government IT going despite PSA strike
    19 Oct 2023
    Striking Simba factory workers picket inside the gates of the company’s premises in Isando because security would not let them out to protest. They were eventually let out a couple of hours later. Photos: Kimberly Mutandiro | GroundUp
    Simba factory workers down tools over "unfair" transport deductions
     5 Oct 2023
    Image source: Life Of Pix from
    ConCourt rules: When the strike ends, so does the lockout
     21 Apr 2023
    Image source: Christos Georghiou –
    Govt to implement 7.5% public sector wage increase through 'significant trade-offs'
    3 Apr 2023
    Members of the South African public sector union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) hold placards outside the Home Affairs office during a protest over wage disputes and other work issues in Cape Town, South Africa, 13 March 2023. Reuters/Esa Alexander
    Court orders striking healthcare workers to end walkout
     13 Mar 2023
    Image source: marmaro –
    No work, no pay principle to apply to striking employees
    6 Mar 2023
    Image: UCT Employees Union is planning to strike as negotiations deadlocked with university management at the CCMA on Thursday. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
    UCT Employees Union threatens strike as negotiations deadlock
     27 Jan 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz