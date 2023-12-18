Implats responds to underground protest

Impala Platinum (Implats) is currently monitoring an unauthorised underground protest that commenced this morning, 18 December 2023, at both the North and South shafts of the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. The mine is part of Implats’ Impala Bafokeng operation in the North West province.

Impala Bafokeng complex. Source: Implats

In response to the protest, management has proactively suspended mining operations at the two shafts and recalled all employees from the underground working areas.

As of 15h00, approximately 2,205 employees remained underground, with the motivations and demands of the protest yet to be determined. Impala Bafokeng alerted the relevant authorities and initiated emergency measures to ensure the health and safety of all participants, whether they are voluntarily involved or have been forced to remain underground against their will.

The recent increase in illegal underground protests and similar unlawful actions at mining operations in South Africa have caused significant concern and disruption to the broader mining industry.

"These coordinated protest actions pose serious safety risks for our employees, not only due to the provision of basic necessities such as nutrition, hydration, and ablution facilities, but also the potential risk to personal safety should the protest action escalate into hostage situations or result in physical violence," read the official company statement.

Implats is closely monitoring an illegal underground protest, which began this morning at Impala Bafokeng. Please read the statement for more. pic.twitter.com/T3itXY1qaM — Implats (@Implats) December 18, 2023

"As a Group, we prioritise and value open and constructive engagement and condemn acts that jeopardise the safety and security of our employees, particularly at a time when the financial sustainability of the entire industry is at risk," continued the company.

The long-term impacts of these acts pose a threat to sustainable employment, especially given the current low metal price environment facing PGM producers.

Impala Bafokeng has well-documented and recognised procedures for addressing any form of grievance, as well as established engagement platforms with trade union representatives to discuss issues concerning our employees.

The health, safety, and security of our employees remain our foremost priority. Impala Bafokeng has urged its employees to avoid involvement in these illegal activities and, in line with our employee behavioural code, will address those employees who engage in illegal conduct and criminal acts decisively.

Implats stated that it will provide further updates as and when new information becomes available.