New tourism group at IPRN: Specialised offer for international travel companies and destinations

11 Jul 2023
Issued by: MANGO-OMC
  • The IPRN Tourism Group is made up of agencies with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the sector that aim to share high-value information, develop business in new markets and learn as much as possible from each other.
  • Innovation, development, technology, emerging media, artificial intelligence, new ways to reach the trade and consumers targeted... are some of the topics to be developed.
New tourism group at IPRN: Specialised offer for international travel companies and destinations

IPRN announces the creation of a specialised tourism group to boost international public relations in the sector. With the growing importance of tourism as an economic and cultural driver, IPRN has identified the need for a specialised (and internationally inclusive) approach to tourism. The creation of this group provides IPRN members with access to tourism specific expertise for their own clients whilst the group members can leverage their specific knowledge and expertise with the best-practice experience of other group members to deliver strategies and campaigns tailored to the unique needs of the tourism industry.

Optimal PR support on the way abroad

IPRN's new tourism specialty group brings together PR agencies from around the world that excel in tourism and share the goal of promoting tourism destinations and businesses with innovative and creative approaches. These agencies will work closely together to exchange knowledge, develop best practices and provide customised solutions that boost the promotion and global visibility of their clients in the tourism industry.

Diego Barceló, CEO of Comunicación Iberoamericana (Spain) and chair of the IPRN Tourism Group explains: “The tourism industry faces unique communication and promotional challenges, and we are committed to providing effective and strategic solutions to our tourism clients. By bringing together the best tourism PR agencies from around the world, we will be able to offer world-class services and leverage our global expertise to promote tourism destinations and businesses in an impactful way.”

IPRN Tourism Group agencies

At the moment, the IPRN's Tourism Group includes more than ten agencies from four continents. Leading the group is Comunicación Iberoamericana (Spain), Central de Informaçao (Portugal), Luna (Belgium), Wright on Comm (United States), MANGO-OMC (South Africa), Mekky Media (United States), Extrovert Business Communitacion (Greece), Public Dialog (Poland), Fortuna PR (India) and Concept PR (India).

Strategic advantages for international PR

Rodrigo Viana de Freitas, the newly elected president of the IPRN, explains the strategy behind the "Global Market Sector Leaders Groups", which are also being established for other industries such as real estate, technology, healthcare or food and beverage: “The Tourism Group was made to share information in this exciting sector and to learn from one another. With this IPRN Group, companies can access a network with huge expertise and no borders.”

Concludes Nicole Capper, managing director of MANGO-OMC: “We’ve been a member of the IPRN since 2017 and the ability to share knowledge and expertise amongst the members has been an enormous advantage to us for international or global projects. The creation of these specialised groups in 2023 enables us to really ‘mine’ information on behalf of clients as well as service global projects via other member agencies in a more formalised process.”

MANGO-OMC
MANGO-OMC a South African PR, communications and digital marketing agency with a network across Africa.



