Proudly SA brings back Local Wine Expo

Proudly SA has announced that its Local Wine Expo will take place from 13 July to 15 July 2023, this immersive event promises an unforgettable experience for all wine lovers.



The Local Wine Expo will be hosted at the Prison Break Market in Lonehill, Johannesburg, and will bring together approximately 30 South African wine brands under one roof, making it a must-attend event for those seeking to savour the rich diversity of South African wines. With a wide range of varietals and styles on display, attendees can expect to discover new favourites and engage with passionate winemakers and industry experts.

New heights

South Africa's wine industry has been soaring to new heights, receiving accolades and commendations from wine critics around the world. According to recent ratings, South African wines have consistently impressed with exceptional quality, earning a well-deserved spot on the global stage.

In fact, a recent study has revealed that South Africa is the eighth biggest wine producer in the world. The Local Wine Expo provides the perfect opportunity to taste and experience the excellence firsthand.

The wine industry plays a vital role in job creation, tourism, and sustainability initiatives.

The Local Wine Expo schedule is as follows:

Thursday, 13 July: 15:00 - 21:00

Friday, 14 July: 15:00 - 21:00

Saturday, 15 July: 12:00 - 21:00

Admission is free, providing a unique opportunity to explore, taste, and purchase exceptional wines directly from the producers. In addition to the wine tastings, a session for retail and bulk buyers will be hosted on the first day to outline the wine industry value chain and identify ways in which the industry can be elevated to new heights. Through this session, Proudly SA hopes to increase the number of local wine brands on retailers’ shelves, encouraging retail buyers to help create jobs.