Africa


Y's Breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, leaves Y

1 Mar 2023
Y's Breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, fondly known by Y listeners as 'Malume', will bid farewell to the station and listeners after 12 years with the brand.
Source: © HDS Entertainment Y’s Breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, fondly known by Y listeners as ‘Malume’, will bid farewell to the station and listeners after 12 years with the brand
Source: © HDS Entertainment HDS Entertainment Y’s Breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, fondly known by Y listeners as ‘Malume’, will bid farewell to the station and listeners after 12 years with the brand

The commercial youth radio station confirms that the last edition of Y Mornings will be broadcast on 24 March 2023.

DJ Ankletap, who began his journey at Y in 2011, grew with the brand from overnight training slots to hosting Y’s flagship show Y Mornings.

“The day I entered the programming manager’s office for the first time, I knew that Y would be my home. I have dedicated 12 years of my life to this brand and believe that the time has come to make way for a new generation of talent to take the reins. I believe in Y and in the talent here. I will miss the Y Mornings listeners, but I know I am leaving them in good hands. I will always hold Y in my heart,” says DJ Ankletap.

Y Mornings co-host Kandis ‘Kardash’ says “Starting each weekday with the Y Mornings listener has been the greatest honour and I will miss them. We have made amazing radio together and I look forward to hearing the new team on air”.

DJ Fresh. Source: Instagram
DJ Fresh launches podcast

2 days ago

One of the best storytellers on SA radio

Haseena Cassim, MD of Y, commented that DJ Ankletap is an incredible talent and believes that he is one of the best storytellers on South African radio.

“I have watched DJ Ankletap throughout his time with the station and find his ability to genuinely connect with the listener incredible. He had listeners at the edge of their seats in laugher, in tears and in awe as he shared his life experiences with them.

“Talent like this doesn’t come around often and Y is honoured to have been an integral part of his career and also his team.

“Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash, along with assistant producer Josi Chave will be missed. We know that the new Breakfast show will deliver the best of our Y DNA.”

The new breakfast show will be announced with the rest of the 2023 line-up which will debut on 1 April 2023.

