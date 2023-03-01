Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TenacityPRBizcommunity.comSpark MediaFox Networks GroupPrimedia BroadcastingMANGO-OMCPula Capital PartnersLocation BankMamela MediaKantarHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningThe Odd NumberOgilvy South AfricaVERVEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


NewsGPT: A news channel with no reporters and powered by AI

1 Mar 2023
A news channel powered entirely by artificial intelligence launched today in what is believed to be the world's first.
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

With no reporters, NewsGPT aims to provide unbiased and fact-based news to readers around the world.

Powered by machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology, NewsGPT is able to scan relevant news sources from around the world in real-time. It then uses this data to create news stories and reports that are accurate, up-to-date, and unbiased.

NewsGPT is a game-changer in the world of news," said the Alan Levy CEO of NewsGPT. "For too long, news channels have been plagued by bias and subjective reporting. With NewsGPT, we are able to provide viewers with the facts and the truth, without any hidden agendas or biases."

Microsoft launches new AI search engine 'more powerful than ChatGPT'
Microsoft launches new AI search engine 'more powerful than ChatGPT'

8 Feb 2023

NewsGPT's AI algorithms are able to analyse and interpret data from a wide range of sources, including social media, news websites, and government agencies. This allows the channel to provide viewers with the latest news and information on a wide range of topics, from politics and economics to science and technology.

Unlike other news channels, the news on NewsGPT aims to not be influenced by advertisers, political affiliations, or personal opinions. Its sole focus is on providing viewers with accurate and reliable news.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to unbiased and fact-based news," added Levy. "With NewsGPT, we are making that a reality."

NextOptions
Read more: journalist, news, bias, AI

Related

Source:
Tributes pour in for late journalist and apartheid activist Rafiq Rohan1 day ago
Why is Microsoft's Bing AI so unhinged?
Why is Microsoft's Bing AI so unhinged?23 Feb 2023
Source: Supplied.
Introducing the menopause management subscription service of the future21 Feb 2023
Source © Andrea de Ssantis Craig Hannabus says AI is not the milestone that will revolutionise civilisation
AI: The new Van Gogh... or not21 Feb 2023
Source:
AI's threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine20 Feb 2023
Source:
Media relations goes far beyond pressing send on a press release17 Feb 2023
A sample of the creative work. Source: Supplied.
SA creatives credited in One Club global human+AI collaborative experience16 Feb 2023
Source:
The year machines got smart and digital marketing came out on top15 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz