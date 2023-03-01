A news channel powered entirely by artificial intelligence launched today in what is believed to be the world's first.

With no reporters, NewsGPT aims to provide unbiased and fact-based news to readers around the world.

Powered by machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology, NewsGPT is able to scan relevant news sources from around the world in real-time. It then uses this data to create news stories and reports that are accurate, up-to-date, and unbiased.

“NewsGPT is a game-changer in the world of news," said the Alan Levy CEO of NewsGPT. "For too long, news channels have been plagued by bias and subjective reporting. With NewsGPT, we are able to provide viewers with the facts and the truth, without any hidden agendas or biases."

NewsGPT's AI algorithms are able to analyse and interpret data from a wide range of sources, including social media, news websites, and government agencies. This allows the channel to provide viewers with the latest news and information on a wide range of topics, from politics and economics to science and technology.

Unlike other news channels, the news on NewsGPT aims to not be influenced by advertisers, political affiliations, or personal opinions. Its sole focus is on providing viewers with accurate and reliable news.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to unbiased and fact-based news," added Levy. "With NewsGPT, we are making that a reality."