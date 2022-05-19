Industries

    National Association of Broadcasters joins World Radio Alliance

    19 May 2022
    The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has become the 18th member of the World Radio Alliance (WRA).
    Supplied: The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has become the 18th member of the World Radio Alliance (WRA
    Supplied: The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has become the 18th member of the World Radio Alliance (WRA

    The NAB is a voluntary association that was formed in 1993 to foster and promote the development of a sustainable and robust broadcasting system in South Africa.

    A global group of trade bodies representing radio companies and sales houses, its members, currently from Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and now Africa, provide a strong collective voice across the continents to highlight radio’s strengths and unique marketing power and the media mix opportunities created by audio innovations.

    “We are honoured to be accepted into the World Radio Alliance and look forward to interacting and sharing best practice and ideas with our peers,” says NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia.

    Highlighting radio’s power


    “In this very dynamic media landscape, where audiences are given the choice of many different platforms, speaking with a unified voice is crucial to highlighting radio’s ongoing popularity and power.

    “In South Africa, radio is the most used and trusted mass-communication medium that merits advertising support. We welcome the opportunity to join our global counterparts on the universal value of radio,” adds Bulbulia.

    CAPTION: Source: © Andrea Piacquadio
    Radio remains strong, despite online audio consumption increase

    By 2 Mar 2022


    The WRA launched on 10 February 2022 to demonstrate and promote the power and value of radio/audio by raising its market profile, speaking about it with a unified voice, and sharing best practice among members.

    Since members are all committed to cooperation for the greater good of the total radio industry, the WRA functions on good faith, goodwill, trust and proactive help. Members support the WRA by volunteering facts and figures for their country/region for any initiative it undertakes.
    radio, NAB, National Association of Broadcasters, radio in South Africa

