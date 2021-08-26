Ace Magashule confirmed as guest on Kaya 959's 'Point of View' with Phemelo Motene

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
  • MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Burak Akinci as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the instant messaging app Ayoba, effective 1 September.
  • Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful. By Shan Radcliffe
  • Sulungeka Faltein, software engineer team lead, Wonga Online
    #WomensMonth: Wonga's Sulungeka Faltein says there is no glass ceiling
    Thirty-three-year-old Sulungeka Faltein is the software engineer team lead at Wonga Online. She shares some of her experiences of working in the fintech space.
  • Fran Luckin, Loeries chairperson and chief creative officer of Grey Africa
    Fran Luckin looks back at a year of creative innovation
    Loeries chairperson and chief creative officer of Grey Africa, Fran Luckin shared her chairperson's report at the recently held Loeries AGM, which included her thoughts on the impact of creativity during the challenges of the past year. She shared her experience of stepping into the role during an unpredictable time and how circumstances inspired more innovation in the industry.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Ace Magashule confirmed as guest on Kaya 959's 'Point of View' with Phemelo Motene

26 Aug 2021
Issued by: KAYA 959
Kaya 959 has confirmed an exclusive interview with Ace Magashule. The suspended ANC secretary general joined Point of View with Phemelo Motene on Tuesday, 24 August, from 8-9pm.
Ace Magashule confirmed as guest on Kaya 959's 'Point of View' with Phemelo Motene
Magashule faced a string of questions around the leadership battle within the ANC.

The interview can be listened to live on Kaya 959, or live-streamed on www.kaya959.co.za and via the Kaya 959 app.

More about Phemelo Motene and her programme Point of View:

Point of View with Phemelo Motene delves into the day’s current affairs, touches on real issues and shares expert advice on the audience’s everyday questions from 8-10pm Mondays to Thursdays. Motene’s career spans decades in media as a news reader and presenter on various TV channels and radio stations in South Africa. A consummate broadcaster, Motene has been lauded by notable individuals such as Dr. John Kani, Sam Nhlengethwa and William Kentridge for her engaging, well-researched interviewing skills.

KAYA 959
From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: John Kani, William Kentridge, Sam Nhlengethwa, Kaya

News


Show more
Let's do Biz