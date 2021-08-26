Ace Magashule confirmed as guest on Kaya 959's 'Point of View' with Phemelo Motene

Kaya 959 has confirmed an exclusive interview with Ace Magashule. The suspended ANC secretary general joined Point of View with Phemelo Motene on Tuesday, 24 August, from 8-9pm.
Magashule faced a string of questions around the leadership battle within the ANC.
The interview can be listened to live on Kaya 959, or live-streamed on www.kaya959.co.za
and via the Kaya 959 app.
