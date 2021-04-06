Get ready to hear more of what you love this April

Kaya FM has something exciting in store for listeners next month. Starting from 5 April, The Best T in The City, Midday Joy with Unathi and Kaya Drive with Sizwe, will now be on air between Monday and Friday. Most central to our business is our programming line-up; this slight change means that listeners and commercial partners will get the chance to engage with a more consistent sound during the weekdays. While audiences may be familiar with hearing Thabo "Tbose" Mokwele on Platinum Fridays, this change will see him extend The Best T in the City to the last day of the week.