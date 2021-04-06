Radio Company news South Africa

Get ready to hear more of what you love this April

6 Apr 2021
Issued by: Kaya FM 95.9
Kaya FM has something exciting in store for listeners next month. Starting from 5 April, The Best T in The City, Midday Joy with Unathi and Kaya Drive with Sizwe, will now be on air between Monday and Friday. Most central to our business is our programming line-up; this slight change means that listeners and commercial partners will get the chance to engage with a more consistent sound during the weekdays. While audiences may be familiar with hearing Thabo "Tbose" Mokwele on Platinum Fridays, this change will see him extend The Best T in the City to the last day of the week.

The Drive Thru with Sandile van Heerden will broadcast its last show this Friday, 2 April. We want to thank Sandile for keeping us company on Friday afternoon’s, and he will continue giving us the latest sports updates as part of the Kaya Drive team.

We want to also thank DJ Keyez for standing in over the last few weeks on Fridays. We know that our listeners will enjoy hearing their favourite shows for an extra day, with some new and exciting features.

For more information visit kayafm.co.za or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Kaya FM 95.9

Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly Black, urban listeners between the ages 25-49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts both music and talk. Kaya FM 95.9 broadcasts in English on the FM frequency signal 95(Dot)9, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current listenership stands at 456,000 per average day and 774,000 per average seven days. The music format offers a diverse soulful mix of adult contemporary music to smoother sounds like R&B, world music, soul and jazz. The station was recently named Station of the Year 2019 at the Liberty Radio Awards and Station of the Year 2020 at the South African Radio Awards.

