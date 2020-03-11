Radio Company news South Africa

Live Inside and Win the Ride: Meet the contestants

Issued by: Smile 90.4FM
The excitement is building as five contestants prepare to battle it out to win the brand-new Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

Live Inside and Win the Ride brings together five individuals, from different backgrounds, to endure living together in a car for an unknown period of time. During that period, contestants will be eliminated until there is only one person left... the ‘last man standing’ wins the car.

To be victorious, contestants must adhere to the rules of the competition, whilst trying to outsmart their opponents. Failure to comply with the rules could result in an eviction... or alternatively, if a contestant is unable to withstand the pressure, they may exit the car voluntarily.

“For the first time in Cape Town, we are creating the biggest social experiment – think Survivor meets Big Brother! It’s very exciting as every day we are going to learn more and more about these five unique individuals who all believe they can win this competition. Monitored every minute of the day, with an online stream, and hearing their thoughts on air is going to be unbelievable,’’ said Smile 90.4FM Programme Manager, Naveen Singh.

The five contestants that will be entering the car, at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, on 14 March 2020 are Amesha Bachan, Anthony Hentis, Jana Ludick, Jonathan Durand, and Robinson Hezagira.

Live inside and Win the Ride... who will walk away the proud owner of a VW Polo Vivo… Amesha, Anthony, Jana, Jonathan or Robinson?

Switch to Smile 90.4FM regular updates and new information, and follow the drama as it unfolds LIVE on the Smile 90.4FM’s website, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; or follow us on social media @smile904fm on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Meet the contestants:

Amesha Bachan

Amesha Bachan

Hi there... I’m Amesha Bachan... I’m a fire fighter... I’m 30... and I live in Marina da Gama. But for the next while, I’m going to make a VW Polo Vivo my home. I’m going to be living in it for as long as it takes to win it! I’m a tough cookie... and not easily intimidated. I’m used to spending long hours in a fire truck... the only girl amongst some brave and burly firemen. Anything a man can do, I can do better... and I’ll snuff-out any plot to get me out of the car. You guys just watch me... I’m staying until the end… there’s no two ways about it!

Anthony Hentis

Anthony Hentis

I’m Anthony Hentis... a 40-year-old semi-skilled electrical engineer from Athlone. I enjoy the company of strangers... and I can’t wait to get under the skin of my mates in the car. Music is my weapon... and I’ve been known for clearing a room with my voice in just minutes... so imagine how quickly I can get rid of the others in the car. This Polo Vivo is mine… you may as well get the papers ready. No one is gonna get in my way... no one... got it? No one! I’m staying right until the end.

Jana Ludick

Jana Ludick

Hi, I’m Jana Ludick. I’m a tattoo and piercing artist. I’m 19 years old and live in Kraaifontein. I generally don’t like people. And I don’t like bad smells and dirt. So, bad news for my competitors in the car... your time is limited. I’ve got a raging sense of spite... and I’m stubborn as hell... too much for my own good. That’s why I’m gonna stay put… shut-up… not say anything... not do anything... just sit. People don’t like me in general... so, if they can manage me then good for them... if they can’t, then... whoopiedoo... the Polo is mine.

Jonathan Durand

Jonathan Durand

Hey guys... I’m Jonathan Durand. I’m from Table View and I’m a photographer. I’ve done a lot of pretty extreme things in my life... and was once an acrobat in the circus. I’m not a fan of spiders... or broccoli... but nothing else fazes me. I can sit on my butt in a car for a year… and I can sleep upside down like a bat if I have to. I’ve entered Live inside & Win the Ride... not so much for the car... but because I reckon I can do it. Front seat, back seat, driver’s seat... I don’t care. You can put me in the boot... I’ll still be the last one out!

Robinson Hezagira

Robinson Hezagira

Hi, I’m Robinson Hezagira... from Wynberg. I’m a 20-year-old journalism student... and I’m also an amateur writer, amateur photographer and amateur dancer. But there’s nothing amateur about my strategy to win this car. Once I’m inside... I’m definitely winning this ride. Determination and the will to survive has always been within my family... it’s in my genes. Once I put my mind to something... I know I will succeed. The new Polo Vivo is mine… and it’s just a matter of time before I take it home.

Smile 90.4FM's press office

Smile 90.4FM Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM Metropolitan audience of Cape Town.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

