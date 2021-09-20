Industries

LISTEN: The importance of language in establishing connections

20 Sep 2021
Issued by: Wits Plus
Professor Beatrys Lacquet, the director and head of Wits Plus, delves into some of the Language department's courses, why language skills and development are so important for business, as well as the evolution of language in the digital age, and the rapid growth and demand for South African Sign language (SASL) in businesses and organisations...
Read more: Beatrys Lacquet, BizTakeouts, Wits Plus

