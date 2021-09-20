BizTakeouts Radio Show & Podcasts
LISTEN: The importance of language in establishing connections
Professor Beatrys Lacquet, the director and head of Wits Plus, delves into some of the Language department's courses, why language skills and development are so important for business, as well as the evolution of language in the digital age, and the rapid growth and demand for South African Sign language (SASL) in businesses and organisations...
