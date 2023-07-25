Radisson Hotel Group reports strong H1 growth

Radisson Hotel Group has had a strong first half of 2023, with strategic expansion across its portfolio in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This growth was evident through significant milestone openings and signings of more than 100+ hotels.

The group also introduced new opportunities for both owners and guests by incorporating art'otel into its collection. art'otel is a new brand that combines art and lifestyle elements, and it is expected to further strengthen Radisson Hotel Group's position in the market.

Source: Supplied | Radisson Collection Resort Marsa Alam Port Phoenice

In APAC, Radisson Hotel Group added 60+ hotels to its portfolio, representing over 8,000 keys, in Vietnam, India, Thailand, the Philippines, and China. In Thailand, the Group has more than doubled its portfolio by signing seven new hotels with over 1,300 rooms in the last 12 months.

Key signings and openings include Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok which will become the Group’s flagship Radisson property in Thailand when it opens in 2024, a new Radisson RED hotel in Phuket, Radisson Resort & Spa in Hua Hin, Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, and the debut of the Park Inn by Radisson brand in Thailand with a new signing in Bangkok.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, comments: "Over 65% of our owners have more than one hotel with us and this is thanks to the trust of our partners, relevance of our brands and servanthood of our people. We look forward to an exciting second half of the year and wish everyone a relaxing summer break."

Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president, development, Africa and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group adds: "A superb indication of our growth in Africa is the materialisation of our pipeline into openings, where we have led consistently the biggest market share for the last 36 months, translating to a commendable 15% growth on our African portfolio, year-on-year, placing us well on track to reach our objective of 150 hotels within the next five years from 100 hotels today.

"Our rate of materialisation and openings is a testament not only to the quality of our pipeline but also reflects our conversion strategy in repositioning existing hotels under one of our brands. We are also proud to further entrench our stance as the operator with the most extensive presence in Africa with once again a new market entry as the only hotel operator."