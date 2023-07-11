Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Relais & Châteaux welcomes back Morukuru Family Madikwe

11 Jul 2023
The Morukuru Family Madikwe is once again a part of the Relais & Châteaux collection, as from this month.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

This comes after a rigorous selection process, culminating in a unanimous decision by the board of directors of Relais & Châteaux. The three exclusive-use safari villas in Madikwe Game Reserve were previously affiliated with Relais & Châteaux from 2013 to 2017.

Morukuru Family De Hoop, the sister property, was accepted into the collection in November 2022. The membership highlights the alignment of Morukuru's values with Relais & Châteaux’s commitment to excellence and sustainability.

Relais & Châteaux has been an invitation to discover the world in an extraordinary way since 1954. With a presence on five continents and in 68 countries, this prestigious collection comprises approximately 580 luxury hotels and fine-dining restaurants.

The brand is known for upholding standards of subtle sophistication, enabling guests to indulge in remarkable travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Morukuru Family Madikwe's return to Relais & Châteaux offers guests an exceptional opportunity to explore the magnificent Madikwe Game Reserve. Nestled within the heart of the reserve, the three exclusive-use safari villas provide a luxurious haven surrounded by breathtaking surroundings.

With their unique charm and personalised service, these villas promise an unforgettable safari experience, complete with thrilling game drives and encounters with South African wildlife.

Angola, SA partner to grow agribusiness and ecotourism in Africa
Angola, SA partner to grow agribusiness and ecotourism in Africa

26 Jul 2019

The values of Morukuru Family align seamlessly with those of Relais & Châteaux. The properties at both Madikwe and De Hoop exemplify sustainability and a commitment to the environment.

Eco-friendly hospitality

Morukuru Family Madikwe is now completely solar powered, reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-conscious practices. Morukuru Family De Hoop is entirely off the grid, minimising its impact on the pristine natural surroundings. These eco-friendly initiatives demonstrate a dedication to preserving the planet for future generations.

Relais & Châteaux's philosophy revolves around promoting and preserving the diversity of cuisines and hospitality worldwide, while combating industrial standardisation.

Its aim is to revitalise the art de vivre by sharing knowledge, preserving traditional skills, and protecting resources for future generations. By re-joining the Relais & Châteaux collection, Morukuru Family Madikwe embraces this vision, offering guests a travel experience that is not only luxurious but also a means of connecting with the world around them with the collective philosophy to move forward together on a shared, long-term journey towards creating a more sensitive and attentive world.

With its commitment to sustainability and shared values, Morukuru Family is poised to provide Relais & Châteaux guests with an unparalleled experience in the captivating wilderness of Madikwe. From exciting game drives to the wonders of land-based whale-watching in De Hoop Nature Reserve, guests can expect unforgettable moments that showcase the beauty and uniqueness of South Africa.

NextOptions
Read more: Game, Safari, Madikwe Game Reserve, game reserve, game drives



Related

Source: 123RF.
Golf-centric escapes: Unforgettable experiences on the green7 Jul 2023
Aquila named best Muslim-friendly game reserve
Aquila named best Muslim-friendly game reserve9 Jun 2023
Thanda Safari Lodge itself rises up out of the land, blending perfectly with its surroundings, with spectacular views of the 35,000 acre reserve (Image supplied)
Thanda Safari: An indulgent wildlife experience12 May 2023
Source: Supplied.
Introducing the Klein Karoo's all-new Mont Eco24 Apr 2023
Image supplied: There is a lot to explore in the Kruger National Park
Building the perfect Kruger National Park experience13 Oct 2022
Source: © Reuters
Massmart headline earning worse than 202024 Dec 2021
10 reasons why a family safari is one of the best escapes from Covid-19 right now
10 reasons why a family safari is one of the best escapes from Covid-19 right now24 Feb 2021
Samara: a charming safari destination for discerning travellers
Samara: a charming safari destination for discerning travellers2 Oct 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz