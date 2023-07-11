Relais & Châteaux welcomes back Morukuru Family Madikwe

The Morukuru Family Madikwe is once again a part of the Relais & Châteaux collection, as from this month.

Source: Supplied.

This comes after a rigorous selection process, culminating in a unanimous decision by the board of directors of Relais & Châteaux. The three exclusive-use safari villas in Madikwe Game Reserve were previously affiliated with Relais & Châteaux from 2013 to 2017.

Morukuru Family De Hoop, the sister property, was accepted into the collection in November 2022. The membership highlights the alignment of Morukuru's values with Relais & Châteaux’s commitment to excellence and sustainability.

Relais & Châteaux has been an invitation to discover the world in an extraordinary way since 1954. With a presence on five continents and in 68 countries, this prestigious collection comprises approximately 580 luxury hotels and fine-dining restaurants.

The brand is known for upholding standards of subtle sophistication, enabling guests to indulge in remarkable travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Morukuru Family Madikwe's return to Relais & Châteaux offers guests an exceptional opportunity to explore the magnificent Madikwe Game Reserve. Nestled within the heart of the reserve, the three exclusive-use safari villas provide a luxurious haven surrounded by breathtaking surroundings.

With their unique charm and personalised service, these villas promise an unforgettable safari experience, complete with thrilling game drives and encounters with South African wildlife.

The values of Morukuru Family align seamlessly with those of Relais & Châteaux. The properties at both Madikwe and De Hoop exemplify sustainability and a commitment to the environment.

Eco-friendly hospitality

Morukuru Family Madikwe is now completely solar powered, reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-conscious practices. Morukuru Family De Hoop is entirely off the grid, minimising its impact on the pristine natural surroundings. These eco-friendly initiatives demonstrate a dedication to preserving the planet for future generations.

Relais & Châteaux's philosophy revolves around promoting and preserving the diversity of cuisines and hospitality worldwide, while combating industrial standardisation.

Its aim is to revitalise the art de vivre by sharing knowledge, preserving traditional skills, and protecting resources for future generations. By re-joining the Relais & Châteaux collection, Morukuru Family Madikwe embraces this vision, offering guests a travel experience that is not only luxurious but also a means of connecting with the world around them with the collective philosophy to move forward together on a shared, long-term journey towards creating a more sensitive and attentive world.

With its commitment to sustainability and shared values, Morukuru Family is poised to provide Relais & Châteaux guests with an unparalleled experience in the captivating wilderness of Madikwe. From exciting game drives to the wonders of land-based whale-watching in De Hoop Nature Reserve, guests can expect unforgettable moments that showcase the beauty and uniqueness of South Africa.