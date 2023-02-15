Industries

Radisson announces 9th hotel in Nigeria, expands to Abuja

15 Feb 2023
The Radisson Hotel Group is bringing its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection, to Abuja, Nigeria. Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja Nigeria marks the group's ninth hotel and third Radisson Collection in the country, placing the group on track to achieve 15 hotels in Nigeria by 2025.
Source: Supplied | From left to right: Erwan Garnier, senior director, development, Radisson Hotel Group and Asiwaju Tajudeen Owoyemi, chairman of Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited.
Located next to the Presidential Palace in Maitama District, the hotel will be a 45-minute drive from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the country’s second busiest airport after Lagos. In proximity to the hotel is the city’s Wuse market, Jabai Boat Club, a water based recreational facility and family entertainment center, and Abuja National Mosque.

The new-build, 249 room hotel will be the city’s first luxury hotel in Abuja, with an expansive range of rooms, from standard rooms and apartments to lofts and presidential suites. Spanning across almost 3,000 square meters, the meeting spaces of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja Nigeria will consist of a dividable conference hall, five meeting rooms, a board room, as well as a pre-function area.

Erwan Garnier, senior director, development, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says: "With a vast potential for significant scale, both Nigeria and its capital city, Abuja have been identified as key markets within our robust development strategy to reach 150 hotels across Africa within the next five years. It is an honor to kick start the year by introducing our beloved luxury lifestyle brand for experience-driven travelers to the city of Abuja as its first luxury hotel."

Source: Supplied | Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja Nigeria.
Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president, development, Africa and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says: "We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, leaders in the hospitality industry with whom we currently operate three hotels in Lagos. 65% of our hotel owners have more than one property with Radisson Hotel Group, which is a testament to our commendable owner retention."

The wide-ranging dining outlets of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja Nigeria will consist of a lobby lounge and coffee bar, as well as a business class lounge providing the ideal menu and venue for a quick meal or business meeting. The all-day dining, specialty, and roof top restaurants will offer tailored dining experiences. To unwind, guests will be able to relax on the pool deck and bar or enjoy their favorite workout or treatment at the onsite fitness and wellness facilities. The hotel’s onsite night club will be a new addition to Abuja’s social scene.

Asiwaju Tajudeen Owoyemi, chairman of Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, says: "We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group with the addition of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja to our collective portfolio. Together, we will be uplifting the hospitality landscape of Abuja by debuting a luxury lifestyle hotel offering like no other within the city."

Read more: hospitality industry, hotel industry, hotel development, Africa hotels, travel and tourism, Radisson Hotel Group

