Informa Tech's James Bull joins AAXO board

14 Feb 2023
James Bull, sales director at Informa Tech, has been announced as the newest member to join the African Association of Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) board of directors.
Bull is a commercial leader and current sales director for Informa Tech in South Africa, where he leads the business development team for the Africa Tech Festival portfolio of events and media products. James joined Informa Tech in 2015 as an account manager having previously worked for IIR within the Informa Group and publishing house, Pageant Media.

"I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to join the AAXO board. Having worked in events for over a decade, I am looking forward to giving something back to an industry that has given me so much. I am looking forward to exploring how we can work as a group to make events in the region more sustainable, and sharing some of the best practice around ESG that we’ve been developing at Informa," says Bull.

He joins the existing board that comprises of Devi Paulsen-Abbott – vice-president of dmg Events and current chairperson of AAXO; vice-chair and managing director at Synergy Business Events, Tiisetso Tau; Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Montgomery and AAXO Treasurer; and directors, Chanelle Hingston, group director at Vuka; Projeni Pather, managing director at Exposure Marketing and immediate past-chair at AAXO and Charles Wilson, CEO at Gallagher Convention Centre.

"We look forward to the contributions James will make to the association in his role as director and will leverage his industry – and global – experience to help drive continued growth for AAXO and the events industry in Africa as a whole," concludes Devi Paulsen-Abott, chairperson of AAXO.

