80% sold out: The Rubik Cape Town CBD luxury apartments

The luxury apartments of The Rubik in the Cape Town CBD are enjoying brisk sales with an impressive 80% already sold, leaving only a limited number available. The 27-floor building's impressive glazed façade will afford mesmerising views across the city, from ocean to mountain. Its structure has reached full height, and the development is running to schedule for residential occupation from March 2024.

The Rubik is the brainchild of Abland Property Developers, which is known for its innovative development approach, and is a collaboration with partners Nedbank CIB, Giflo Group and WBHO.

Abland has already left an indelible mark on Cape Town's skyline with iconic developments like 22 Bree, home to distinguished attorneys Bowmans, and 35 Lower Long, housing ENS Africa. Both buildings have four-star Green Star ratings from the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA).

The distinctive tiered, glass-clad The Rubik is Abland’s third addition to the Cape Town CBD. It stands tall at the corner of Loop and Riebeek Streets and continues Abland's well-established track record of developing premium high-rise buildings across South Africa.

Encouraged by the resounding success of The Rubik's apartment sales, Abland is confident that there is potential to pursue more residential development in the Mother City.

"The Rubik's one- and two-bedroom apartments and its exclusive penthouses present an exceptional opportunity for both investors and residents in a city experiencing a surge in new inhabitants and visitors. With strong market fundamentals and The Rubik's sophisticated design, prime location and world-class amenities, we foresee substantial returns for investors," affirms Grant Silverman, director of Abland Property Developers.

The Rubik comprises 88 luxe, light-filled residential units, 4,871 square metres of premium office space, and 403 square metres of retail space.

Of its 27 floors, two are for retail, then there is ample parking and seven floors of offices. The Rubik’s prized upper floors have their own entrance dedicated to the apartments, all with extraordinary views of one of the world's most beautiful cities. The two uppermost floors will house The Rubik’s nine exclusive penthouses with their private rooftop terraces. All residents will enjoy access to the rooftop pool and sundeck.

This modern architectural masterpiece is a striking addition to the cityscape. The apartments feature expansive windows with unparalleled views of Cape Town. The building features 24-hour concierge security, cutting-edge technology, top-notch fixtures and minimalist aesthetics. The Rubik's apartments are designed by the award-winning dhk Architects. Prices for these apartments start at R2.15 million.

Situated close to a wide variety of South Africa's finest restaurants, bars, cafés and nightlife, as well as cultural treasures like museums, art galleries, and historic landmarks, The Rubik offers an ideal vantage point for discerning city living. It is conveniently positioned along MyCiti Bus routes and a short walk from the Cape Town International Convention Centre, beyond which lies the renowned V&A Waterfront. This locale is primed to become one of the city’s residential hotspots, with The Rubik leading the way.

The mixed-use development is also nestled in the periphery city's prestigious banking district, and its key position in the city makes it the ideal business location. The Rubik’s P-grade offices, which are available to purchase, respond to the needs of modern businesses in the new world of working.

“Cape Town’s office real estate market is attracting national and international businesses, driving robust demand for amenity-rich, flexible, enjoyable and efficient office spaces. The Rubik provides all this and more,” explains Silverman.

Offices at The Rubik offer inspiring views and exceptional brand exposure, green design initiatives and backup power, as well as all the benefits of the building’s value-added services.

"The Rubik will be a modern icon on Cape Town's skyline, within a burgeoning district, making it the ultimate choice for city living, whether for business, leisure or a vibrant lifestyle,” Silverman notes.



