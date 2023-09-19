Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Residential Property Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Divercity kicks off leasing of Barlow Park's affordably luxury living apartments in Sandton

19 Sep 2023
Issued by: Catchwords
Divercity Urban Property Group has commenced leasing for its highly anticipated rental apartments at the Barlow Park mixed-use development.
Divercity kicks off leasing of Barlow Park's affordably luxury living apartments in Sandton

Located at the gateway to Sandton Central, the country's premier node, Barlow Park is set to redefine urban living with its affordable yet high-quality accommodation options.

Since its commencement in June 2022, the construction of Barlow Park has been progressing rapidly according to plan. It is being developed by Divercity and Atterbury, in partnership with Barloworld, Twin City and the Moolman Group. Divercity, South Africa’s leading investor in well-located and affordable housing, is responsible for the residential aspect of the development.

Carel Kleynhans, CEO of Divercity
Carel Kleynhans, CEO of Divercity

“In line with the development's progress, we have officially begun leasing the first phase of 1,600 rental apartments at Barlow Park, which will be available for occupation from February 2024,” announced Carel Kleynhans, CEO of Divercity Urban Property Group.

Prospective tenants can now secure their place in this exceptional residential community offering unmatched value and convenience in a range of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, starting from R4,899.

At this unrivalled price point in a prime location, the thoughtfully designed apartments enjoy uninterrupted power and water. Residents will have access to free amenities, including a recreation centre, clubhouse, pool, business centre, coffee shop, lush green spaces, gym and sports facilities – all embodying Barlow Park’s ethos of affordable luxury.

Superior amenities also include easy access to shopping, dining, public transport and entertainment, as well as vibrant community living, and exceptional service. With its prime position in Sandton and a range of amenities within easy reach inside and beyond the precinct, residents will enjoy a convenient, connectedand hassle-free lifestyle.

Alongside the rental apartments, a new Curro School will open in February 2024. The multifaceted precinct will also have an open-air neighbourhood centre of 5,500sqm with key stores including Checkers, Clicks, Mr Price, PEP Home, and PnP Clothing and an array of fast food and restaurants.

“Barlow Park is redefining urban living by offering affordable rental options without compromising on quality or location,” notes Kleynhans.

Divercity kicks off leasing of Barlow Park's affordably luxury living apartments in Sandton

By creating an inclusive and sustainable community, Divercity is paving the way for a new era of urban living in South Africa at Barlow Park.

Divercity has received the Edge Champion recognition from IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group as part of its commitment to certify 100% of its portfolio with the Edge certification. Divercity is committed to partnering with IFC to foster the decarbonisation of the built environment in South Africa.

An innovation of IFC, Edge is an online platform, a green building standard and a certification system available in more than 150 countries. Edge was created in response to the need for a measurable solution to prove the financial case for building green and help jumpstart the mainstreaming of green buildings. Edge empowers building professionals to quickly and easily determine the most cost-effective ways to build green based on occupant behaviour, building type and the local climate.
As an Edge Champion, Divercity has shown a remarkable commitment to reshaping the affordable housing market through sustainable practices. Following their Edge-certified projects in Johannesburg, Divercity plans to build an additional 3,000 Edge-certified units in South Africa over the next three years.

“Divercity is dedicated to creating mixed-use precincts that enhance urban living, with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity. It is our aim to transform South Africa's cities by providing affordable and high-quality rental accommodation options that embody urban excellence, environmental sustainability and contribute to societal good. Becoming an Edge Champion and certifying with Edge gives credence to our unequivocal commitment to carbon reduction,” says Kleynhans.

For more information about Barlow Park residential, please visit barlowpark.co.za.


NextOptions
Catchwords
Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
Read more: Barloworld, Moolman Group, Atterbury, Edge, Divercity, Twin City, Catchwords

Related

Growsmart Western Cape champions for 2023 are announced
CatchwordsGrowsmart Western Cape champions for 2023 are announced15 hours ago
Emira's strategic selling of The Bolton residential units makes good progress
CatchwordsEmira's strategic selling of The Bolton residential units makes good progress17 hours ago
Make offices 'just right' for childfree women (and everyone else) with Goldilocks thinking
CatchwordsMake offices 'just right' for childfree women (and everyone else) with Goldilocks thinking27 Aug 2023
When office walls are gender barriers
CatchwordsWhen office walls are gender barriers8 Aug 2023
We still live in a made-up man's world where real women don't fit
CatchwordsWe still live in a made-up man's world where real women don't fit2 Aug 2023
Natasha Bruwer is named acting chair of CoreNet Global sub-Saharan African Networking Group
CatchwordsNatasha Bruwer is named acting chair of CoreNet Global sub-Saharan African Networking Group28 Jul 2023
Mompati Mall in the North West nears completion
Mompati Mall in the North West nears completion25 Jul 2023
Construction of 30,000m2 Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN underway
Construction of 30,000m2 Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN underway28 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz