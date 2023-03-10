Industries

Yael Geffen named CEO of the Year in 2023 Woman of Stature Awards

10 Mar 2023
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty CEO Yael Geffen was named CEO of the Year by the Woman of Stature Foundation at its recently held eighth annual awards.
Yael Geffen, CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Yael Geffen, CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

The Woman of Stature Awards recognises the hard work and passion of South African female entrepreneurs and businesswomen across different industries.

Geffen's previous accolades include winning the Top Woman in Property Award in the Standard Bank Top Women Awards in 2020, and in the same year she was a finalist in four categories in the Absa Jewish Achievers Awards. She was also a finalist in the Europcar Women in Leadership Awards. In 2021, Geffen was a Strategic African Women in Leadership Top 30 Trailblazers finalist.

Other Woman of Stature Foundation Awards winners include:

  • Entrepreneur of the Year - Hazel Bango-Moyo
  • Women in Arts and Culture - Palesa Makgato
  • Women in Beauty and Fashion - Conny Oberrauter
  • Women in Coaching and Mentoring - Keshni Mathi
  • Women in Education - Professor Corne Davis
  • Women in Media - Katy Katopodis
  • Women in Science and Innovation - Dr Nandi Malumbazo
  • Women in Technology - Dr Stella Bvuma

Image source: lightfieldstudios –
Gender empowerment and the consequences of EEA non-compliance

By 2 days ago

The Woman of Stature Foundation also held a two-day business summit, themed 'Dream Bigger', which aimed to encourage female entrepreneurs to think beyond traditional strategies and consider the possibilities beyond South Africa's borders.

