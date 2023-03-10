Yael Geffen named CEO of the Year in 2023 Woman of Stature Awards

The Woman of Stature Awards recognises the hard work and passion of South African female entrepreneurs and businesswomen across different industries.
Geffen's previous accolades include winning the Top Woman in Property Award in the Standard Bank Top Women Awards in 2020, and in the same year she was a finalist in four categories in the Absa Jewish Achievers Awards. She was also a finalist in the Europcar Women in Leadership Awards. In 2021, Geffen was a Strategic African Women in Leadership Top 30 Trailblazers finalist.
Other Woman of Stature Foundation Awards winners include:
The Woman of Stature Foundation also held a two-day business summit, themed 'Dream Bigger', which aimed to encourage female entrepreneurs to think beyond traditional strategies and consider the possibilities beyond South Africa's borders.