Growthpoint assesses extent of KZN property damage following unrest

WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force.ByJustine Krige
In a SENS announcement shared with its stakeholders earlier this week, Growthpoint Properties revealed the extent of the damage to its properties in KwaZulu-Natal following the recent unrest in the province. Seven of its properties in KZN have been damaged, while no other Growthpoint properties in any other provinces were affected.
A screen grab taken from a video shows the damage inside a shopping mall following protests. Source: Courtesy Kierran Allen/via Reuters
Two of its retail properties were impacted by extensive looting and related damage.
Watercrest Mall:
50% co-owned by Growthpoint, total gross leasable area (GLA) of 45,318m2.
"All common areas and tenant’s premises were looted with extensive damage to shop fronts and air conditioning, with vertical reticulation still to be assessed. Fortunately, at this point, there was not any structural damage to the building and cleaning has commenced by our staff, cleaners and the local community," Growthpoint said.
City View:
Growthpoint has 100% ownership, total GLA of 40,362m2.
"All common areas and tenants' premises were looted. Looters attempted to burn down the delivery area and road facing tenants on multiple occasions, but the fires were quickly extinguished. They did, however, cause some damage to the air conditioning system and electrical reticulation, which has rendered a portion of the centre without electricity. Sprinklers were activated and there is also resultant water damage," noted Growthpoint.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.