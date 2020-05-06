Writing the future of the justice system - competition

Law For All, a company dedicated to fighting for equality and justice, calls on South Africa's creative minds and wordsmiths to enter a competition to help imagine a future world where everyone has access to justice and legal recourse. The winner will walk away with a R10,000 cash prize.

Competition Details:

All submissions must reach us by no later than 5pm on 20 May 2020.

The winners will be announced on 5 June 2020.

By submitting your work, you agree that Law For All may share it on its webpage and social pages and that it may be used in an academic research paper on the future of justice in South Africa.

You will be credited fully and retain all rights to the work for further personal or commercial use.

Law For All’s decision on the pieces will be final and in its sole discretion.

A prize of R10,000 will be awarded as first prize, R7,000 as second prize and R3,000 as a third.

Covid-19 has arrived and it has shown that the world is unequal. The systems we’ve created work only for a few - the justice system being one of them. There is no denying we need a strong injection of hope and optimism during this time. Adv Jackie Nagtegaal, futurist and managing director of Law For All, believes that in order for that to take shape, we need perspectives and ideas that can help us envision the future. To create a new future for the justice system, we need to start thinking about the law in a different way.“The Covid-19 outbreak has made an already uncertain future that much more frightening. In times like these, we need to call upon our artists, our writers, our poets and lyricists. It is through art that we shape new narratives for the future,” says Nagtegaal.“Law For All has called on the creatives of the country to help them share the story of the future, to give the people of South Africa something to believe in so that we can start building it.”Submit this future world of justice creative work in less than 1,000 words. It can be a haiku, poem or piece of prose that reflects a future South Africa where the law belongs to all and where everyone has access to justice. To enter, email your work to