Two African business leaders join governing body of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

The world's leading professional body for management accountants, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, has appointed Fungai Constantine Chikosi, FCMA, CGMA, and Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA to CIMA Council, the Institute's global governing body.

Chikosi and Ramosedi join a total of 54 other volunteers who are responsible for overseeing the global governance of CIMA, ensuring the continued strength of the Institute, and promoting the management accounting profession and the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation. CIMA Council is led by Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA president and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president, Africa, at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: “We are pleased to have Chikosi and Ramosedi join CIMA Council, they have been committed to the organisation for years both in volunteer roles and as members. They possess a wealth of professional experience and are passionate about empowering and creating a prosperous future for our profession. They are great additions to Council and I look forward to working with them to advance the profession in Africa.”

Fungai Constantine Chikosi, FCMA, CGMA, is chairman of the board at Africa Sun Limited, the leading hotel group in Zimbabwe. He has also served in various roles at the World Bank for over two decades, and currently sits on various boards including the Mauritius Commercial Bank Group, Strand Hanson Ltd, a London-based investment bank, and Old Mutual Group in Zimbabwe.

Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, currently serves as chief executive officer for Bayport Financial Services in South Africa. He has spent over 25 years of his career in the banking and financial sector, having held senior positions in both Nedbank and ABSA before joining African Bank in 2012 and Bayport in 2017.



